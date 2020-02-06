Log in
Coronavirus may knock 0.1-0.3 percent point off Indonesia's 2020 GDP growth - minister

02/06/2020 | 05:09am EST
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Industry Minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Jakarta

The coronavirus epidemic in China may knock 0.1 to 0.3 percentage point off Indonesia's economic growth by hurting tourism and the pharmaceutical sector, Indonesia's chief economic affairs minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday.

The assumption was based on the epidemic causing a GDP growth reduction of 1 to 2 percentage points in China, which is Indonesia's biggest trading partner and a major source of direct investment, he told reporters.

Indonesia imports many pharmaceutical products from China's Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak, he said.

Indonesia has no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. The government is targeting 5.3% economic growth this year, up from 5.02% in 2019.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

