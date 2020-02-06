Coronavirus may knock 0.1-0.3 percent point off Indonesia's 2020 GDP growth - minister

The assumption was based on the epidemic causing a GDP growth reduction of 1 to 2 percentage points in China, which is Indonesia's biggest trading partner and a major source of direct investment, he told reporters.

Indonesia imports many pharmaceutical products from China's Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak, he said.

Indonesia has no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. The government is targeting 5.3% economic growth this year, up from 5.02% in 2019.

