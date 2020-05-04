Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction on record in first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen inside a container terminal at Kwai Chung district in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's economy recorded in the first quarter its deepest annual contraction since at least 1974, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following months of anti-government protest last year.

The outbreak has killed four of Hong Kong's 1,041 virus patients, and largely put a brake on protests, while crushing tourism and keeping shoppers off the streets, hitting two key contributors to gross domestic product (GDP).

The Chinese-ruled city's success in keeping the virus under control brings some hope of a tentative resumption of activity in coming months, but also fuels the prospect of renewed protest as anger against the government has not dissipated.

"Social distancing will continue to hurt catering and shopping, but another issue is ... I believe there will be more protests over the summer holidays," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING.

It is also unlikely that consumers will have the appetite to spend, given the uncertainty over job prospects in an economy highly exposed to global trade and finance.

With most of the world still battling the virus, tourism is also unlikely to recover in the near term.

"Hong Kong's near-term economic outlook is subject to very high uncertainties, hinging crucially on the evolving global public health and economic situations," the government said in a statement accompanying the figures.

The economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January-March from the previous quarter, versus a revised 0.5% in October-December, advance estimates showed on Monday.

On an annual basis, the economy contracted 8.9%, compared with a revised 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019. That was the steepest contraction for a single quarter since records began in 1974, the government said.

The government revised its GDP forecasts for this year to a contraction of 4% to 7%, from a previous estimate ranging from a decline of 1.5% decline to growth of 0.5%.

Financial relief measures for households and businesses are expected to push this year's budget deficit to a record HK$276.6 billion ($35.68 billion), equivalent to 9.5% of GDP.

Despite the relief measures, about a quarter of the Asian financial hub's roughly 62,400 retail stores are expected to close by year-end, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association said last month.

($1=7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok, Twinnie Siu and Noah Sin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aS.Africa deputy finance minister urges central bank to print money to fund gov't -report
RE
05:30aEgypt?s Suez canal revenues rise to $1.907 billion in first four months
RE
05:29aSouth Africa's Absa PMI crashes to all-time low as economic activity freezes
RE
05:29aEDITORIAL OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL KLAUS HEEGER : Hope.
PU
05:19aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Price Index
PU
05:16aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:13aCoronavirus pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction on record in first quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
3AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
4WTI : Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall
5KERING : KERING : China's young spenders say #ditchyourstuff as economy sputters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group