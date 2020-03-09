Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:23am EDT
People wearing protective face masks are seen near an electronic display showing the Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already worried by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen.

Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia - a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two-thirds. [O/R]

Brent crude and U.S. crude futures slid as much as $14 to trade at $31.02 and $27.34 a barrel in chaotic trade before recovering some of their losses. [O/R]

European equity markets suffered hefty losses with London, Frankfurt and Paris tumbling between 6-7%. Italy's main index slumped 10% after the government ordered a lockdown of large parts of the north of the country, including the financial capital Milan.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 fell into bear market territory -- a drop of more than 20% from its February peak. Oil stocks sank, with Premier Oil down 54% and energy giant BP trading nearly 20% lower.

Heavy selling was set to continue on Wall Street with U.S. futures hitting their down limit.

"We are seeing this week, finally, a full-scale liquidation and signs of capitulation, full-scale panic - we see this in every asset," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson.

"The oil price plunge adds a huge disruptive dynamic to markets that are already very fragile - investors are looking for losers in this move."

The losses in Europe followed sharp declines in Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> lost 4.4% in its worst day since August 2015 and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 5.1%. Australia's commodity-heavy market closed down 7.3%, its biggest daily fall since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Investors piled into safe-haven bonds, driving the 30-year U.S. bond yields beneath 1% on bets that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points at its March 18 meeting, after having already delivered an emergency easing last week.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to as low as 0.318% in its biggest daily fall since 2011 - during a sovereign debt crisis across the euro zone. [US/]

The number of people infected with the coronavirus rose above 110,000, and 3,800 have died from the virus.

There were mounting worries that U.S. oil producers that had issued a lot of debt would be made uneconomic by the price drop.

The mood was also hit by North Korea firing three projectiles off its eastern coast.

Noting that many central banks had little scope to ease further, Martin Whetton, head of bond & rates strategy at CBA, said "let's hope we start to see some more clarity on the reaction."

BOND BONANZA

Markets <0#FF:> fully priced in an easing of 75 basis points from the Fed on March 18, while a cut to near zero was now seen as likely by April.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and will be under intense pressure to act, but rates are already deeply negative.

"This week?s ECB meeting will be the first test case for ECB President Christine Lagarde," ING's eurozone chief economist Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note. "With hardly any ammunition left and confronted with an external shock which cannot be tamed by economic policies, the ECB will have to balance carefully between words and deeds."

The 10-year Bund yield - the euro zone's leading safe asset - fell to a new record low of -0.863% while inflation expectations for the euro zone sank below 1% for the first time.

Data suggested the global economy toppled into recession this quarter. Figures out from China over the weekend showed exports fell 17.2% in January-February from a year earlier.

The fall in U.S. yields and Fed rate expectations pushed the dollar to its largest weekly loss in four years before it recovered some ground. <=USD>. [USD/]

The dollar extended its slide to 101.58 yen, depths not seen since late 2016. It was last down nearly 3% at 102.42.

The euro shot to the highest in over 13 months at $1.1492, to be last at $1.1410.

Gold initially cleared $1,700 per ounce to a fresh seven-year peak, only to fall back to $1,677.4 amid talk some investors were having to sell to raise cash to cover margin calls in stocks. [GOL/]

By Karin Strohecker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.81% 67.378 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
BP PLC -17.46% 319.45 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.69% 133.62 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.95% 74.717 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.27% 116.796 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 0.05% 19.35 Delayed Quote.-20.86%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.50% 0.9062 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -22.13% 35.36 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.40% 64.668 Delayed Quote.-8.31%
NIKKEI 225 -4.79% 19698.76 Real-time Quote.-9.84%
PREMIER OIL PLC -51.86% 29.09 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -6.11% 342.96 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -6.19% 743.12 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.57% 102.277 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.24% 74.8702 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -22.97% 31.76 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aFrance, Italy seek fiscal shock therapy to combat coronavirus
RE
11:38aTSX futures dive 5% as oil prices crash
RE
11:35aStock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears
RE
11:24aBritain must consider trade-offs in EU talks, chief executive says
RE
11:23aCoronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
RE
11:20aEU rules should flag investments reducing environmental harm - experts
RE
11:18aExclusive - Japan to boost special financing for coronavirus firms to $16 billion
RE
11:16aFX volatility surges as yen gains 3%; commodity currencies slump
RE
11:16aCoronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices plunge by a third after Saudi Arabia launches output war
2Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
3Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
4Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group