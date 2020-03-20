Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus shutdown to cut Europe, Americas auto production by 1.44 million: IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:27pm EDT
Commercial trucks cross over the Ambassador Bridge, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the international border crossing, which connects with Windsor, Ontario, in Detroit,

As carmakers grapple with growing signs of coronavirus damage, vehicle production could be reduced by about 1.44 million in Europe, North America and Latin America, according to an estimate by information provider IHS Markit.

Automakers across the world have announced plans to idle factories as they conduct additional sanitation and cleaning procedures, raising concerns that extended periods of downtime could significantly hit the companies' profits.

The stoppage of work would cut European auto production by over 880,000 units, considering plants are shut for an average of 13 working days in the region, IHS Markit said on Friday.

North America car production is likely to be curtailed by 478,000 units, factoring in an average downtime of six working days, while output in Brazil and Argentina combined would be hit by about 80,000 units, assuming closures between eight and 15 days, the firm said.

"Even if production does only halt for the announced periods of time, the assembly ramp-up phase that follows will cause further impacts," said Henner Lehne, vice president, global vehicle group, IHS Markit.

About 89 million light vehicles were produced globally in 2019, according to IHS Markit.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 9.85% 41.37 Delayed Quote.-48.51%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 5.82% 6.144 Delayed Quote.-56.00%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.31% 2269 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -10.34% 65900 End-of-day quote.-12.13%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -3.38% 72.95 End-of-day quote.3.33%
TESLA, INC. 0.93% 430.22 Delayed Quote.2.23%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.23% 6395 End-of-day quote.1.19%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 7.16% 94.13 Delayed Quote.-50.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pUK steps in to pay workers' wages amid coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:37pBayer mediator says glyphosate settlement talks slowed by coronavirus
RE
02:36pU.N. council members want option to vote virtually, Russia says 'don't be afraid'
RE
02:35pENERGY SYSTEMS : We Are Still Open to Serve You
SE
02:34pTHIS IS NO 2008 : Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook
RE
02:33pU.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week
DJ
02:31pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON VIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
02:29pCoronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
RE
02:27pCORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, AMERICAS AUTO PRODUCTION BY 1.44 MILLION : IHS Markit
RE
02:26pBritain increases benefit pay in response to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group