Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus sinks U.S. business activity to record low - IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville

U.S. business activity contracted further in March, hitting a record low as the coronavirus pandemic depressed activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors, bolstering economists' views that the economy was already in recession.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to a reading of 40.5 this month. That was an all-time low and followed 49.6 in February. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The survey was conducted between March 12-23. Since last week, governors in at least 18 U.S. states accounting for nearly half the country's population have issued directives requiring residents to stay mostly indoors, except for necessary trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and doctors' offices. "Non-essential" businesses have also been ordered closed.

The IHS survey follows a government report last week showing the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits jumped 70,000, the most since 2012, to a two-and-a-half year high of 281,000 during the week ended March 14.

Economists are predicting claims will accelerate to a record 1.5 million or more when last week's data is published on Thursday.

The virus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, has crippled the services sector due to the stay-at-home directives in many parts of the country. Manufacturing has also taken a hit from disruptions to the supply chains and "social distancing." According to economists, the coronavirus disruptions tipped the economy into recession in March.

The Federal Reserve on Monday rolled out an extraordinary new array of programs aimed at softening the drag on the economy from COVID-19, backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers.

ECONOMY ALREADY IN RECESSION?

"The survey underscores how the U.S. is likely already in a recession that will inevitably deepen further," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

The survey's services sector flash Purchasing Managers Index dropped to an all-time low reading of 39.1 from 49.4 in February, the biggest monthly decline since October 2009 in the sector accounting for roughly two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 42.0 in March, down from February's final reading of 49.4.

Though manufacturing activity contracted this month, the size of the decline was modest. The flash manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading of 49.2 in March, a 127-month low, from 50.7 in February. A measure of new orders received by factories dropped below the 50 threshold.

Some manufacturers reported shutting down and issuing refunds where orders could not be fulfilled in time.

Overall, companies reported the first contraction of new business since data collection began, IHS Markit said.

The data firm attributed the overall drop in orders to declining demand following the coronavirus outbreak. With orders falling, companies also cut their workforce numbers at the fastest pace since December 2009 in March.

Though companies were optimistic that business activity would increase over the coming year, the degree of business confidence was by far the lowest ever in the survey's history amid concerns over the duration of the shutdowns and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, IHS Markit said.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aGAS BALL VALVES COMPLYING WITH EN 331 : 2015.
PU
10:05aWall Street jumps on hopes of $2 trillion stimulus
RE
10:03aSpirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing-related production for two weeks
RE
10:03aCoronavirus hits UK economy with unprecedented force
RE
10:03aICYMI : Chairman Tarbert in WSJ: Volatility Ain't What It Used to Be
PU
10:01aTSX jumps at open as Fed stimulus calms markets
RE
09:54aOlympics postponement deals another blow to Japan's economy
RE
09:51aBoundless Fed bond-buying fuels stocks rebound, dollar recoils
RE
09:49aOil jumps 3% towards $28 on Fed steps to support economy
RE
09:49aCoronavirus sinks U.S. business activity to record low - IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group