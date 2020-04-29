Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus slashes UK car output as industry warns of big hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Parked cars are seen at the Vauxhall plant as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ellesmere Port

By Costas Pitas

The British car industry faces losing output worth more than 8 billion pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak, which cut production in March by a third, falling to its lowest level since 2009, an industry body said on Thursday.

The sector, Britain's biggest exporter of goods which employs more than 800,000 people, saw factories and dealerships begin to close from mid March with only some having set reopening dates for May.

Automakers around the world have warned of the scale of the challenge affecting manufacturers already struggling to deal with tougher emissions rules, the hit to diesel sales and the cost of electrification and autonomous technology.

In Britain, volumes fell by an annual 37.6% to 78,767 vehicles in March and the sector, which made 1.3 million cars last year, faces a loss of more than 250,000 cars and vans, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

"To get production lines rolling, we need a package of measures that supports the entire industry," said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes.

"This will include new workplace guidance, additional measures to ease cash flow and help furloughed colleagues back to work, as well as demand-side measures to help encourage customers back into the market."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration has introduced a number of schemes to support businesses but some firms say they need more help.

The total value of production lost between the shutdowns introduced in March and plants re-opening in mid-May stands at around 8.2 billion pounds, according to a forecast by AutoAnalysis. Carmakers hope to recoup at least some lost sales.

Aston Martin is due to open its Welsh factory next week, which is building its crucial first sport utility vehicle, and output at Bentley's factory is due for a phased restart from May 11.

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will restart production at one of its domestic car factories from May 18 and Nissan, which operates the country's largest automotive factory, has begun piloting safety measures but has yet to say when the site will resume output.

"UK Automotive is fundamentally strong but ... it is being tested like never before, with each week of shutdown costing the sector and economy billions," said Hawes.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 3.72% 57.1 Delayed Quote.-67.01%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.56% 78.15 End-of-day quote.0.58%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.79% 133.32 Delayed Quote.-28.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pSoftBank sees $8.4 billion net loss on WeWork writedown
RE
08:19pJapan's March crude steel output falls 12.5% year-on-year amid pandemic
RE
08:18pSoftBank sees $8.4 billion net loss on WeWork writedown
RE
07:59pJapan March factory output falls 3.7% month-on-month
RE
07:54pJapan March retail sales fall 4.6% year-on-year
RE
07:28pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : hosts series of energy round table with reputable international institutions
PU
07:26pDBS first quarter profit falls to two-and-a-half year low on coronavirus loan loss provisions
RE
07:15pCoronavirus slashes UK car output as industry warns of big hit
RE
07:11pMicrosoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
RE
06:58pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Public Information Bulletin Wednesday April 29, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet therma..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group