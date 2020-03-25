Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus slowdown starts to rival Fed's doomsday bank stress test scenario

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader wears a face mask on the floor of the NYSE in New York

The unfolding market shock and economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus disruption is shaping up to be a nightmare for the Federal Reserve ? literally.

Over the past month, rapidly deteriorating economic and financial conditions have begun to rival the central bank's doomsday scenario against which it will test big banks' resilience during their annual "stress test" exams next month.

Of the 16 dire domestic indicators the Fed dreamt up for this year's test, including plunging stock markets, record low Treasury yields, slumping economic growth and mass unemployment, five have been breached while others are skirting close.

The meltdown, which at one point wiped roughly $6 trillion off U.S. stock markets and clogged up short-term funding markets, is so bad that some bankers have privately grumbled that the Fed should follow its peers in Europe and the United Kingdom and scrap the tests altogether this year.

On Tuesday evening, though, the central bank moved to squash that idea, reminding banks that they will still be required to submit their stress test capital plans on April 6 as scheduled.

"They need to understand where the banks are heading into this," said Tim Clark, a former senior Fed official who helped build the stress tests after the last crisis.

"The Fed needs to understand where the major pockets of vulnerability are in the system," said Clark.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed has put large banks through their paces each year by testing a snapshot of their balance sheets against a hypothetical market shock.

A central plank of the Fed's post-crisis safety and soundness regime, the tests dictate how much capital and liquidity a bank needs to go about its daily business in the eye of a storm. As the country's economic expansion continued over the past decade, the tests have gotten progressively harsher. But for the first time, reality may be worse than fantasy.

MARKET DISTRESS

In this year's tests for example, the stock market would shed more than 25% of its value, the U.S. economy would shrink by nearly 10% in one quarter, and the unemployment rate would nearly triple to 10% in 2021.

So far in 2020, the Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index, which the Fed uses as its stress test gauge, has already lost 25% of its value since the beginning of the year, even accounting for an 11% surge on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs projected on Friday, meanwhile that the U.S. economy would shrink by 24% in the second quarter, and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard warned the jobless rate could hit 30% before the pandemic pain passes.

That's not all. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes, a key safe-haven asset, has fallen twice as hard as the Fed envisioned, hitting a record low of 0.39% this month. It now overs around 0.8%, slightly above the 0.7% Fed's floor.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, tops 70 in the Fed?s doomsday scenario. It hit 85 earlier this month.

But this is not a cause for panic, according to Clark, who is now a banking adviser for Better Markets, an advocacy group that urges for tougher financial rules.

For one thing, 10 years of stress tests have helped push banks to more than double their common equity capital to roughly $800 billion, Fed data shows, meaning no banks failed the tests last year.

In addition, the exams don't merely ensure the banks could survive a crisis, but that they could continue to operate normally, dishing out dividends and making share buybacks.

The Fed's scenarios also envision a steep recession over 2-3 quarters, followed by a gradual recovery, whereas the present economic slump is expected to be much sharper and, hopefully, short-lived.

"They?re trying to make sure the banks have capital to withstand a variety of bad scenarios," said Clark.

By Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pTHE DAYS THE EARTH STOOD STILL : Global Oil Markets Face Reckoning
PU
01:27pCoronavirus lockdowns look set to batter earnings in Europe
RE
01:25pInvestors look to 2008 for guidance on when to jump back in
RE
01:18pSEA OF THIEVES TURNS 2 : How many of the 38 additions have you tried?
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10pEni cuts 2020, 2021 capex to mitigate Coronavirus hit
RE
01:09pFor ECB, coronabonds could be shield against legal challenges
RE
01:07pCoronavirus slowdown starts to rival Fed's doomsday bank stress test scenario
RE
01:04pVolkswagen expects to resume car production in summer - FAZ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group