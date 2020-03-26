Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus slows U.S. push to produce electric vehicle minerals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:25am EDT

The coronavirus pandemic is hobbling U.S. efforts to produce lithium, rare earths and other materials used in electric vehicles and high-tech equipment, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump's plan to curb Chinese control of the strategic minerals sector.

As the pandemic has killed nearly 20,000 across the globe, U.S. junior miners have slowed engineering work, environmental reviews and loan applications.

"We can just hit pause," said Keith Phillips, chief executive of North Carolina's Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

Piedmont, Lithium Americas Corp and ioneer Ltd, both of which have Nevada projects, have said they now face engineering or regulatory setbacks that could push back mine construction.

Most companies focused on U.S. strategic minerals have large cash reserves after recent stock and bond offerings. While none have yet to report an employee testing positive, the virus has nevertheless fueled a bunker mentality among some executives.

"Coronavirus could cause a year or two delay on projects," said Seth Goldstein, a minerals analyst at Morningstar. "That helps China right now."

The pandemic is just the latest headache for the lithium industry, with prices for white metal down 37 percent in the past year due to oversupply concerns, according to data from Benchmark Minerals Intelligence.

"The economic fallout from the outbreak will stunt the development of new projects," said Benchmark's Andrew Miller.

As the U.S. government turns its focus to the coronavirus, rare earth projects are also left waiting.

The Pentagon last year said it would fund mines using the Defense Production Act, which gives the military wide berth to procure certain equipment. Trump has recently considered using the same law to boost medical supply manufacturing.

But now, U.S. rare earths developers worry the virus could delay any Pentagon decision indefinitely. MP Materials, which runs the only U.S. rare earths mine, remains operational, though it is reliant on China for final processing.

"As untimely as COVID-19 is, it's on point with what we've been saying: North American independence is needed now," said Pat Ryan, chairman of UCore Rare Metals Inc , which is developing an Alaska rare earths mine.

Medallion Resources Ltd , as well as privately held USA Rare Earth and Texas Mineral Resources Corp , are also waiting on the Pentagon.

"We can't lose sight of all the other things that we need to do at this very busy time for our country," said Paul Kern, a retired U.S. Army general and USA Rare Earth board member.

(Graphic: The novel coronavirus in the U.S. - https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html)

By Ernest Scheyder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IONEER LTD 0.00%End-of-day quote.-31.43%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. 9.84% 4.02 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. 10.00% 0.055 Delayed Quote.-41.18%
NEVADA COPPER CORP. 4.35% 0.18 Delayed Quote.-52.74%
NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD. -1.56% 0.63 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED 2.82% 0.073 End-of-day quote.-39.57%
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. 7.02% 0.61 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. 11.04% 0.5501 Delayed Quote.-59.72%
UCORE RARE METALS INC. 18.18% 0.13 Delayed Quote.-51.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
01:35aNewly jobless Americans worry about making ends meet
RE
01:33aU.S. braces for record surge in jobless claims amid coronavirus fallout
RE
01:33aMURKOWSKI, COLLEAGUES TO SECRETARY POMPEO : Push Back on Saudi Arabia and Russia to Protect American Jobs
PU
01:29aJapan to set up coronavirus task force; no emergency now
RE
01:28aSingapore factories post biggest output drop on record as virus bites
RE
01:25aCoronavirus slows U.S. push to produce electric vehicle minerals
RE
01:25aDollar down before jobless claims, U.S. stimulus passes Senate
RE
01:25aWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -3-
DJ
01:25aWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group