Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus spreads in French parliament

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 12:23pm EST

A second member of France's National Assembly has been taken to hospital after contracting coronavirus and five other lawmakers are being tested for the illness, the lower house's presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

The Assembly did not name the two legislators who have caught the disease but local media in the eastern region of Alsace have reported that the first of the two lawmakers is Jean-Luc Reitzer, who represents one of the departments most affected by the outbreak and is currently under intensive care.

The second lawmaker is a woman, according to the statement by the parliament. The Assembly said on Friday that a snack bar worker had also contracted the virus.

Sessions in the lower house will be interrupted for two weeks from March 9 and March 22 due to municipal elections that are taking place across France, reducing activity and the number of people present in the building, the assembly said.

France's health ministry said earlier that two more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11 people.

France now has 716 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 103 compared with a day earlier.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Drummond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pDeclaring it cannot pay debts, Lebanon sets stage for default
RE
01:50pWhat you need to know about coronavirus right now
RE
01:50pFrance says 16 people have died from coronavirus - health official
RE
01:13pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Yangon airport handled 6.5 million passengers in 2019
PU
01:03pPope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus
RE
01:03pMaldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down
RE
01:03pItalian girl becomes Malta's first coronavirus case
RE
01:01pParaguay confirms its first case of coronavirus
RE
12:58pItaly to announce new measures to try to stem coronavirus contagion
RE
12:44pGerman coronavirus cases jump, economic anxiety rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed in Defense cloud contract challenge
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : Chipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ
5BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group