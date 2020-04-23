Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus-spurred slowdown in Japan prices sparks deflation fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 09:46pm EDT

Japan's core consumer inflation eased in March for the second straight month, underscoring fears that slumping oil costs and soft consumption because of the coronavirus pandemic might push the country back into deflation.

The data released on Friday comes just ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting on Monday, at which sources have told Reuters the bank will sharply cut its growth forecasts and take further steps to ease funding strains on firms hit by the fallout from the outbreak.

The crisis has further dented an economy already on the cusp of recession by keeping citizens home and forcing shops to shut down, distracting the BOJ from its efforts to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, grew 0.4% in the year to March, government data showed, matching the median market forecast. It was slower than a 0.6% increase in February.

"The data suggests that underlying inflation has been weakened by declining energy costs, and the trend will accelerate given falling oil prices," said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

"The BOJ will be forced to cut its economic and price projections ... and judge the momentum towards achieving its price goal has been undermined," he said, adding that any steps the central bank takes next week will centre on strengthening quantitative easing and corporate financing support.

Japan suffered nearly two decades of deflation - or sustained periods of price declines - until 2013, when the economy emerged from the doldrums thanks in part to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.

Abe has touted an end to deflation as one of the key successes of Abenomics, which included bold monetary easing undertaken by his hand-picked BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the world's third-largest economy, with service-sector sentiment slumping to historical lows and exports plunging on weak global demand.

The government last week expanded a state of emergency and beefed up a stimulus package as the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths rose. Japan had recorded 12,023 cases and 299 deaths as of Thursday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

BEER VS GASOLINE

Prices of face masks and some food items, such as beer and ice cream, rose in March as households stocked up their pantries, the data showed.

However, the gains were more than offset by plunging fuel costs. Gasoline prices rose just 0.4% in March after a 4.8% gain in February, as slumping global demand from the pandemic hit crude oil costs.

The pandemic also hurt hotel room charges as well as prices of premium Wagyu beef and cut flowers, as travel bans and event cancellations hit demand for these items, the data showed.

Many analysts expect consumer price growth to flatten and turn negative in coming months as gasoline and utility costs fall, pushing inflation further away from the BOJ's target.

"The impact of fuel costs comes with a lag, so there's no doubt consumer prices will start to fall in coming months," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The trend is for consumer prices to stay negative."

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pJapan's stimulus to boost real GDP by 4.4% - economy minister
RE
09:58pChina central bank cuts interest rate on TMLF by 20 basis points
RE
09:51pPompeo says U.S. may never restore WHO funds after cutoff over pandemic
RE
09:50pCoronavirus-spurred slowdown in Japan prices sparks deflation fears
RE
09:46pCoronavirus-spurred slowdown in Japan prices sparks deflation fears
RE
09:46pU.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package
RE
09:45pOil prices extend rebound on output cuts, still set to end tumultuous week in the red
RE
09:43pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
09:42pFacebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category
RE
09:40pU.S. states test safety of reopening as pandemic pushes jobless claims higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group