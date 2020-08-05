Coronavirus talks in Congress face timeline as Trump ponders his own action

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic
leaders and White House officials were set to resume
negotiations on coronavirus relief legislation on Wednesday,
with the administration officials aiming for an agreement by
Friday.
After more than a week of talks and few signs of progress,
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff
Mark Meadows, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer were said to be aiming
for a deal that could be passed by Congress next week.
"Obviously, we're up against a deadline now. But as you know
from experience around here, that's about the only way," Senator
John Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, told reporters.
Indeed, negotiators have already blown past one deadline:
last Friday, when enhanced unemployment payments of $600 a week
expired for the tens of millions of Americans who have lost
their jobs in the pandemic.
Mnuchin said late on Tuesday that the two sides were trying
to reach an overall agreement by the end of this week.
But Pelosi said on Wednesday that the timeline would depend
on the course of the negotiations.
"The timetable really relates to the progress we make. How
big will the bill be and how long will it last? Those are the
questions," the Democratic congresswoman told MSNBC.
In the meantime, Republican President Donald Trump said he
was still considering unilateral action to stimulate the economy
by allowing taxpayers to defer payroll tax payments.
"Well, I may do it myself," he said in an interview with Fox
News. "I have the right to suspend it, and I may do it myself -
I have the absolute right to suspend the payroll."
An earlier Trump demand for a payroll tax cut gained no
traction among lawmakers of either party in Congress.
POSTAL WOES
Trump's newly installed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, was
also due to provide Democrats with a briefing, amid worries
about delays in Postal Service deliveries and the potential
impact on the Nov. 3 elections, which could see record numbers
of mail-in ballots as many voters fear casting votes in person
could expose them to the coronavirus.
"We must resolve those in a way that allows mail to be
delivered on time for the election and for the necessities that
people need," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
To illustrate the scale of mail-in voting expected, a
Monmouth University poll found that 40% of Iowa voters are very
likely to vote by mail in the general election, while another
17% are somewhat likely to do so.
Despite some progress in coronavirus legislation talks, both
sides remain far apart on a range of issues.
Mnuchin warned that the Trump administration would not
accept "anything close" to the $3.4 trillion in new aid that
Democrats were seeking. But he offered to extend through the end
of the year an expired moratorium on evictions of people unable
to pay their rent.
Schumer accused Republicans of failing to grasp the severity
of the pandemic, which has killed more than 157,000 people in
the United States.
"There must be a relief package commensurate with the size
of this historic challenge," the New York Democrat said.
Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, the chamber's top
Republican, who has not joined the negotiations, blamed Schumer
and Pelosi for the lack of a deal: "Democratic leaders have
moved about one inch, one inch in eight days."
In May, the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion
aid bill that included around $1 trillion to help state and
local governments that have revenue shortfalls because of the
huge slowdown in economic activity related to the pandemic.
McConnell has offered a $1 trillion proposal that would
significantly reduce an "enhanced" jobless benefit that expired
on Friday.
Both sides say they support another round of direct payments
to further help stimulate the economy and keep people afloat
amid massive unemployment.
