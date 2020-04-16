Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi

Abbott Laboratories Inc said on Thursday a recent ramp up in coronavirus tests production would help it ride out a tough current quarter as the outbreak chokes demand for its other diagnostic kits.

The company has since mid-March launched three coronavirus tests, including an antibody test crucial in identifying immunity among people and one that can deliver results within minutes, which was heralded as a game changer by President Donald Trump.

Shares of the company were up 6% at $96.48 in morning trading.

Despite the strong uptake in coronavirus testing, the cancellation of non-essential surgeries and restrictions on people's movement are expected to severely crimp sales of its medical devices and other lab tests, which contribute to more than half of total quarterly revenue.

"(The second quarter) will likely be our toughest quarter in the year, especially for our core lab business, our cardio and neuro businesses," Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said on a post-earnings call.

The company suspended its full-year forecast due to the uncertainty caused by the health crisis and said it expects to provide an update in the second half of the year.

Abbott projected a recovery in elective procedures and testing volumes globally from the third quarter and said it was seeing signs of stabilization in China and areas where the outbreak has begun to abate.

"We're all hoping for a fast recovery here, but if it takes longer, we'll have strong demand for testing and that will continue to help buffer the impact," Ford said.

Elective procedure declines were at the core of Johnson & Johnson's decision to cut 2020 forecasts on Tuesday, with recovery expected in the second half of the year.

Abbott beat first-quarter earnings expectations as shelter-in-place restrictions imposed by U.S. states boosted demand for nutrition products for children such as PediaSure, lifting sales in the unit by 6.3% to $1.90 billion.

Results were also boosted by a strong flu season before the outbreak that helped minimize testing declines and on softer-than-expected COVID-19 impact across businesses, said J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus.

Sales in the diagnostics unit fell nearly 1% to $1.83 billion, while demand for its FreeStyle Libre diabetes monitoring device remained strong fueled by expanded insurance coverage in Japan. Sales of the device surged 60% to over $600 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share, beating expectation of 58 cents.

Net sales of $7.73 billion also topped estimates of $7.34 billion.

By Saumya Joseph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aNew York forms team to develop 'Trump-proof' economic reopening plan
RE
11:54aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:53aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:52aSouth Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown
RE
11:51aMillions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages U.S. economy
RE
11:49aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:48aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending
RE
11:47aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:45aTop of Mind Launches PartnerNetwork Offering Lenders and Referral Partners a Simple Solution for Managing RESPA Compliance and Co-Branded Marketing Collateral
SE
11:41aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Water, Gas & Wastewater Utility Standards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group