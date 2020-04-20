Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus threatens to trigger new round of global food crisis: China official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Agriculture Minister Yu Kangzhen speaks at a news conference in Beijing

The global coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top agriculture official in China said on Monday.

The comments came as coronavirus outbreaks roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves.

"The fast spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets," said Yu Kangzhen, China's deputy agriculture minister.

"If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger a new round of food crisis," Yu said during a video conference on the country's agriculture outlook.

The pandemic and measures some countries took to secure domestic supplies have inhibited normal trade and supplies, and caused some major price fluctuations, Yu added.

The coronavirus pandemic, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected 2.3 million people and killed 159,000 people worldwide.

Strict lockdowns and quarantines to control the coronavirus outbreaks have disrupted China's supply chains and made it difficult for many industries to find enough workers, delayed poultry and pig production in the world's top meats market.

Though China has sufficient grains to meet domestic demand, some other import-reliant farm products like soybeans and edible oils may be impacted by the global pandemic, Yu said.

China's exports of aquaculture, vegetables, and tea will be affected due to the disease, Yu added.

Speaking at the same conference, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu ruled out a food crisis in China, saying it had the confidence and ability to secure supplies of grain and other major agricultural products.

While the pace of domestic virus transmissions has slowed, China is focusing on infections from overseas arrivals as it guards against a major resurgence and monitors the spread in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

"The risk of imported coronavirus is still huge and will put considerable pressure on livestock production," Yu said.

China is also fighting with the deadly African swine fever, which has slashed its pig herd by at least 40% and is still spreading. The country has reported 13 new cases of African swine fever since March.

"African swine fever risks have significantly increased, as pig production recovery accelerates and more piglets and breeders get transported," Yu said.

China's farmers, lured by good profits and a series of government policies, have sped up efforts to rebuild pig herd.

Pests, drought and floods also present harsher threats than usual to output this year, Yu added.


(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

By Hallie Gu and Emily Chow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aIGTC INTERNATIONAL GRAIN TRADE COALITION ASSOCIA : International Grain Trade Coalition (IGTC) information sharing amid Covid-19
PU
04:11aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:07aNigerian oil union suspends industrial action after Exxon Mobil workers freed
RE
04:01aDollar gains broadly as risk sentiment subdued; data eyed
RE
04:01aDollar gains broadly as risk sentiment subdued; data eyed
RE
03:59aChina says India's new FDI rules violate WTO principles, hopes for revision
RE
03:34aCORONAVIRUS THREATENS TO TRIGGER NEW ROUND OF GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS : China official
RE
03:31aJapan to boost stimulus to $1.1 trillion as virus threatens deeper recession
RE
03:29aSouth32 Q3 metallurgical coal output rises, South African coal ops to restart
RE
03:27aSouth Korea finance minister to secure more capacity for T-bond issuance; pledges more measures by end-May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA: Primary insider purchase shares
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group