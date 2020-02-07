Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus to Cause Temporary Disruption to China's Economy, PBOC Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:19am EST

BEIJING--China is considering possible countermeasures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak that is expected cause a temporary disruption to the economy, a central bank official said.

"The coronavirus outbreak will be temporary and will not change the long-term improvement of China's economy," Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China, said at a news briefing Friday.

Analysts say China's GDP growth will likely slow to 5% this year due to the virus outbreak, with most of the effects being felt in the first quarter. The country's GDP growth is expected to rebound strongly after the outbreak, they say.

There is a high chance that the loan prime rate and interest rates for the medium-term lending facility will be lowered this month, Mr. Pan said.

Earlier this week, China's central bank injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($243.88 billion) of liquidity into the financial system.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, has called for banks to offer loans with rates under 1.6% to enterprises that provide goods and services to contain the outbreak. At the briefing, Vice Finance Minister Yu Weiping said China would also work to cut taxes and fees, especially for industries that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The country's bad loans could increase in 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak will affect some small and micro enterprises, especially those in the accommodation, tourism and catering industries, Zhou Liang, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at the same briefing. In 2019, the bad-loan ratio for micro and small enterprises was 3.22%, a decline of nearly 1 percentage point from the previous year, he said.

The regulator said officials will keep financial markets stable to help listed companies and order banks to issue loans to people affected by the virus outbreak.

--Bingyan Wang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 2.28% 3.14 End-of-day quote.-5.99%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.9816 Delayed Quote.0.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aBarrick CEO Bristow eyes Freeport's flagship Grasberg mine
RE
02:57aSudan dissolves central bank board, governor remains
RE
02:52aSouth Africa's rand falls as business confidence weakens
RE
02:50aECB's house price headache too big to solve
RE
02:50aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
02:49aFrom black swan to bubble - as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a melt-up
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aGerman Industrial Production Plunged in December
DJ
02:46aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
02:36aGerman Exports Rose Below Expectations in December
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
3TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
4TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
5Credit Suisse CEO Thiam quits after spying scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group