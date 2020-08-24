Log in
Coronavirus treatment hopes boost European stocks at open

08/24/2020 | 03:31am EDT
European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% by 0713 GMT, mirroring gains for Asian markets after the U.S. health regulator said on Sunday it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment.

Technology <.SX8P>, mining and chemical <.SX4P> companies led the surge in early European trading, gaining more than 1.5%.

AstraZeneca Plc was up 2.1% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company.

The gains come after a lacklustre week for European equities, which were pressured by data pointing to a stalling business recovery in the euro zone amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

British telecoms company BT Group jumped 6.1% to the top of STOXX 600 after a media report that its board was preparing to defend it against takeover approaches from rivals and buyout firms.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.42% 8637.5475 Delayed Quote.10.91%
BT GROUP PLC 5.65% 107.6716 Delayed Quote.-47.10%
EURO STOXX 50 1.74% 3315.88 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.46% 370.36 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.46% 813.35 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
