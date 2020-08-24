Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German bond yields
ticked up after their longest decline this year as risk appetite
on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk
assets.
Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered
patients as a coronavirus treatment option.
Safe-haven German 10-year yields were up around 1 basis
point to -0.50% in early trade after falling for six
consecutive sessions last week, the longest decline since
January.
Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 0.99%
.
Without data releases to move the market on Monday,
attention was turning to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell on Thursday, where he will discuss the bank’s
monetary policy framework review.
Later on Monday, investors will watch the European Central
Bank's weekly publication of the breakdown of its conventional
bond-buying programmes, which have remained subdued in recent
weeks during summer trading.
"The Bund is back towards a more bullish path, and this is
likely to remain the bias at the start of this week. The market
is eyeing up what's to come in September, and in EGBs (European
government bonds) this will mean supply, but also the ECB
becoming more active with their QE (quantitative easing)
programs," analysts at Mizuho told clients.
"This pick-up is more likely in the first week of September
than the one coming, but the market will be pre-empting this
buying."
The 10-year Bund yield fell below -0.50% last week after
holding above that level for nine days, as investors grew risk
averse.
In the primary market, Belgium is scheduled to re-open a
10-year bond via auction.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King)