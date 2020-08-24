Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 03:42am EDT

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German bond yields ticked up after their longest decline this year as risk appetite on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets.

Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a coronavirus treatment option.

Safe-haven German 10-year yields were up around 1 basis point to -0.50% in early trade after falling for six consecutive sessions last week, the longest decline since January.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 0.99% .

Without data releases to move the market on Monday, attention was turning to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, where he will discuss the bank’s monetary policy framework review.

Later on Monday, investors will watch the European Central Bank's weekly publication of the breakdown of its conventional bond-buying programmes, which have remained subdued in recent weeks during summer trading.

"The Bund is back towards a more bullish path, and this is likely to remain the bias at the start of this week. The market is eyeing up what's to come in September, and in EGBs (European government bonds) this will mean supply, but also the ECB becoming more active with their QE (quantitative easing) programs," analysts at Mizuho told clients.

"This pick-up is more likely in the first week of September than the one coming, but the market will be pre-empting this buying."

The 10-year Bund yield fell below -0.50% last week after holding above that level for nine days, as investors grew risk averse.

In the primary market, Belgium is scheduled to re-open a 10-year bond via auction.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aDollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain
RE
04:06aSecurities commission malaysia says signed agreement with indonesia's otoritas jasa keuangan to establish collaborative framework to develop fintech ecosystem in both markets
RE
03:58aNigeria's economy contracts by 6.1% y/y in Q2 - stats office
RE
03:50aTakeda to sell Japan consumer health unit valued at $2.3 bln to Blackstone
RE
03:50aOld Mutual forecasts H1 loss as coronavirus crisis hammers volumes
RE
03:42aCoronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally
RE
03:42aBlackstone to acquire Ancestry.com for $4.7 billion
RE
03:37aChina stocks end higher as new start-up listings surge on reforms cheer
RE
03:37aPNG NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE : Teptep keen on growing wheat
PU
03:28aFgv holdings says expecting la nina this year, wet season to last until december
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Australia's Afterpay buys Spanish firm to expand into Europe, shares le..
4BUNZL PLC : BUNZL : pencils deals, resumes dividend after first-half profit jumps 16.6%
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group