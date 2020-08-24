Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German bond yields
edged up on Monday after their longest declining streak since
January as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk
appetite.
Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered
patients as a coronavirus treatment option.
Safe-haven German 10-year yields were last up 1 basis point
at -0.49%, ending six consecutive sessions of
declines, the longest since January.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was steady at around 1.00%, after
touching a one-week high earlier at around 1.03%..
"The improvement in sentiment I find fairly fickle and hard
to really extrapolate from," said ING senior rates strategist
Antoine Bouvet.
"I would be tempted to say the outlook for rates in the near
term is lower, not higher, because we're heading into month-end,
which is giving a bit of a technical thrust to Bunds," he said,
expecting another rally at the end of the week.
Without major data releases to move the market on Monday,
attention turned to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell on Thursday, where he will discuss the bank's monetary
policy framework review.
Still, with 10-year Bund yields hovering around -0.50%,
analysts don't expect them to fall much below this level, which
is the same as the European Central Bank's deposit rate.
"The market is eyeing up what's to come in September, and in
EGBs (European government bonds) this will mean supply, but also
the ECB becoming more active with their QE (quantitative easing)
programs," analysts at Mizuho told clients.
"This pick-up is more likely in the first week of September
than the one coming, but the market will be pre-empting this
buying."
The ECB bought a net 19.179 billion euros ($16.21 billion)
of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing
programme, below the 19.926 billion euros it purchased a week
earlier, it said.
Germany plans to issue at least 4 billion euros via its
debut green bond in September, the country' finance ministry
announced.
It plans another green bond issue in the fourth quarter,
meaning the total volume of Germany's green bonds could reach 11
billion euros this year.
Belgium sold 1.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds via an
auction on Monday.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe; editing by Larry King and David Evans)