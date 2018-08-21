Log in
Corporate Donor of the Month: Fred Meyer

08/21/2018

Fred Meyer employees, customers and vendors are tireless partners and advocates in the fight against hunger at every level throughout Oregon, and Clark County, WA. Generous donations of food, funds, time and relationships are a tremendous source of support for Oregon Food Bank and the Oregon Food Bank Network.

Fred Meyer donated over a million pounds of fresh, nutritious food through our Fresh Alliance program last year, and raised over $140,000 to help keep our trucks moving all over Oregon and Clark County, WA.

A huge thank you to everyone in the Fred Meyer family, your support is AMAZING.

Disclaimer

Oregon Food Bank Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:56:05 UTC
