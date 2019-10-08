Corporate Finance Associates : Worldwide Expands North American Operations in Miami

Corporate Finance Associates (CFA), an international middle-market investment banking services firm providing merger and acquisition, business valuation, capital resources, and financial advisory services, today announced it is expanding its North American operations with the opening of an office in Miami, Florida.

CFA’s Miami office, headed by Miguel Alonzo, will offer a full complement of investment banking services to business owners in Florida and Latin America.

Mr. Alonzo comes to CFA with more than thirty years of M&A experience. He is the founder and Managing Director of Corporate Finance Services Mexico (CFSM), a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm located in Mexico City that provides growth capital, strategic direction and operational expertise to mid-market companies. He also has M&A experience as a business owner, a partner in a Latin American private equity firm and managing director of an investment advisory practice.

“We have long considered Miami an important location to establish a US/Latin American presence and were waiting for the perfect person to head that effort. Miguel has assembled a world-class team and we are thrilled he will lead CFA’s office in Miami," said Jim Zipursky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFA.

“Focusing on our global business strategy,” Alonzo said. “We look forward to helping business owners tap into domestic and cross-border opportunities by leveraging Corporate Finance Associates worldwide presence.”

About Corporate Finance Associates

Corporate Finance Associates is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm. It has its headquarters in California and over 30 offices in the U.S., India, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the internet at www.corporatefinanceassociates.com.

CFA Miami

Miguel Alonzo

1395 Brickell Avenue, Suite 900

Miami FL 33131 USA

T/ +1 (305) 357-2054

E/ malonzo@cfaw.com

