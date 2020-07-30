Corporate One Federal Credit Union Offers Access Softek's EasyVest™ Robo-Advisor to Bring Digital Investment Tools to Credit Unions

Through a new partnership and exclusive corporate credit union agreement, Corporate One Federal Credit Union will offer Access Softek’s EasyVest, a robo-advisor investment solution that seamlessly integrates with any credit union’s online and mobile banking platform, to credit unions nationwide. Access Softek, Inc., a digital banking platform provider, launched EasyVest as the first robo-advisor that is native to credit union mobile banking apps, enabling institutions to retain members by offering low-cost investment services.

Through this agreement, Corporate One, with a deep understanding of what credit unions need, provides an important seal of approval and will offer EasyVest to the nearly 800 credit unions in its network. EasyVest provides credit unions a low-cost tool to better compete with national banks and fintechs by offering a new way to attract and retain consumers and provide a new, fully compliant, no-investment risk revenue stream. This tool will also complement and grow existing wealth management programs.

"The vast majority of credit union members must utilize outside financial services organizations if they want to invest in the market, and EasyVest provides a simple way for the 1.4 trillion dollar credit union market and its 100 million members to tap into the $73 trillion investment market,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Working with Corporate One, we are able to bring this solution to hundreds of credit unions across the nation, representing millions of members who are seeking an easy, low-cost way to begin investing for their future.”

“EasyVest presents an exciting opportunity for Corporate One to help credit unions compete in the growing robo-advisor market that is dominated by larger financial institutions, investment firms and fintechs,” said Melissa Ashley, President and CEO of Corporate One Federal Credit Union. “Integration into a credit union’s online or mobile banking platform makes it simple for members to view, access and transfer their investment funds right from the same menu as their checking and savings accounts. Best of all, through EasyVest, credit unions can get their members into the market with as little as $200 and provide a valuable wealth management product that will better retain and grow the next generation of members.”

Corporate One is one of the nation’s largest and most progressive corporate credit unions. The agreement with Access Softek provides another solution to help its credit unions grow their bottom line and better serve their membership. Most recently, Corporate One was certified as the first corporate credit union in The Clearing House’s (TCH) RTP® Network, demonstrating their abilities to adopt new, cutting-edge technologies.

About Corporate One

Founded in 1949, Corporate One Federal Credit Union is a wholesale financial services provider to nearly 800 credit unions nationwide and offers a full menu of payments, investments, and funding solutions to help credit unions grow their bottom line, manage cash effectively, and succeed in the faster/real-time payments arena. For more information, visit www.corporateone.coop.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking technology. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to include online banking, its award- winning biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform. Since 2004, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union customers from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.

