Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard and its Employees Contributed $5.5 Million to Nonprofits in 2017 Source: The Standard

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program Gives Children Across the Country Access to Comprehensive Eye Exams and Glasses Source: UnitedHealthcare

NEW YORK & DALLAS -- Safeguarding of U.S. Elections Further Supported by William Lautman of Nexus Health with Additional Donation to The Bipartisan Policy Center Source: Nexus Health Capital

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Has Now Helped More Than Six Million Low-Income Americans Cross the Digital Divide Through Its Internet Essentials Program Source: Comcast Corporation

WASHINGTON -- Skunkworks Surfing Co. Co-Founders Appointed to be Endowment for Clean Oceans Judges Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans

DENVER -- UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA Source: UnitedHealthcare

WASHINGTON -- The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) Announces Its World-Wide $1 Million & $5 Million Contests for Solutions to Remove Micro and Macro Plastics from the Ocean Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario -- Royal® Building Products Launches New Aluminum Profile, Cedar Renditions™ by Royal® Design Series Source: Royal Building Products

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $5 Million to Help Alleviate Hunger Source: Publix Super Markets

