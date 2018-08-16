Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The
Standard and its Employees Contributed $5.5 Million to Nonprofits in 2017
Source: The Standard
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare
Eye Care Program Gives Children Across the Country Access to
Comprehensive Eye Exams and Glasses Source: UnitedHealthcare
NEW YORK & DALLAS -- Safeguarding
of U.S. Elections Further Supported by William Lautman of Nexus Health
with Additional Donation to The Bipartisan Policy Center Source:
Nexus Health Capital
LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc
Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin
America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast
Has Now Helped More Than Six Million Low-Income Americans Cross the
Digital Divide Through Its Internet Essentials Program Source:
Comcast Corporation
WASHINGTON -- Skunkworks
Surfing Co. Co-Founders Appointed to be Endowment for Clean Oceans Judges
Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans
DENVER -- UnitedHealthcare
Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA Source:
UnitedHealthcare
WASHINGTON -- The
Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) Announces Its World-Wide $1 Million &
$5 Million Contests for Solutions to Remove Micro and Macro Plastics
from the Ocean Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans
WOODBRIDGE, Ontario -- Royal®
Building Products Launches New Aluminum Profile, Cedar Renditions™ by
Royal® Design Series Source: Royal Building Products
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix
Super Markets Charities Donates $5 Million to Help Alleviate Hunger
Source: Publix Super Markets
