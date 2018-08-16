Log in
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

08/16/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005075/en/

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard and its Employees Contributed $5.5 Million to Nonprofits in 2017 Source: The Standard

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program Gives Children Across the Country Access to Comprehensive Eye Exams and Glasses Source: UnitedHealthcare

NEW YORK & DALLAS -- Safeguarding of U.S. Elections Further Supported by William Lautman of Nexus Health with Additional Donation to The Bipartisan Policy Center Source: Nexus Health Capital

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Has Now Helped More Than Six Million Low-Income Americans Cross the Digital Divide Through Its Internet Essentials Program Source: Comcast Corporation

WASHINGTON -- Skunkworks Surfing Co. Co-Founders Appointed to be Endowment for Clean Oceans Judges Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans

DENVER -- UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA Source: UnitedHealthcare

WASHINGTON -- The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) Announces Its World-Wide $1 Million & $5 Million Contests for Solutions to Remove Micro and Macro Plastics from the Ocean Source: Endowment for Clean Oceans

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario -- Royal® Building Products Launches New Aluminum Profile, Cedar Renditions™ by Royal® Design Series Source: Royal Building Products

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $5 Million to Help Alleviate Hunger Source: Publix Super Markets

