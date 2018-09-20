Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases
NEW YORK -- PVH
Corp. Sets Renewable Electricity Targets with RE100 Commitment
Source: PVH Corp.
HANGZHOU, China -- Alibaba
Cloud to Work with Kenyan Ministry to Protect Wildlife Source:
Alibaba Cloud
CUMBERLAND, R.I. -- New
England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for Blackstone
Valley Prep in Cumberland Source: UnitedHealthcare
SUMARÉ, São Paulo, Brazil -- PPG
Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Wadih Jorge Maluf School in
Sumaré, Brazil Source: PPG
DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO
Launches AGCO Agriculture Foundation Source: AGCO
DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair
Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for a 16th Consecutive Year
and Improves Its Ranking Source: Praxair, Inc.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- The
Walmart Foundation announces new round of grants available for Canadian
organizations focused on reducing food waste Source: Walmart Inc.
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UnitedHealth
Group Donates $1.5 Million to Help Residents of the Carolinas Affected
by Hurricane Florence Source: UnitedHealth Group
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and Sam’s Club Announce Customer Campaign
to Assist with 2018 U.S. Hurricane Relief Source: Walmart Inc.
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix
Collects Funds for American Red Cross Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts
Source: Publix Super Markets
MIAMI -- MONAT
Market Partner, Jewely Stephens, Donates Award Money to Assist in
Sustainable Living at Mercy House Source: MONAT Global
SALISBURY, N.C. -- In
Support of Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Efforts, Food Lion Invites
Customers to Make In-store Donations to American Red Cross Source:
Food Lion
SWORDS, Ireland -- Dow
Jones Sustainability Index Names Ingersoll Rand to World and North
America Indices Source: Ingersoll Rand
NEW YORK -- International
Icon and Humanitarian Pelé Announces the Launch of His New Global
Charitable Foundation Source: The Pelé Foundation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005147/en/