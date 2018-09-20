Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005147/en/

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Sets Renewable Electricity Targets with RE100 Commitment Source: PVH Corp.

HANGZHOU, China -- Alibaba Cloud to Work with Kenyan Ministry to Protect Wildlife Source: Alibaba Cloud

CUMBERLAND, R.I. -- New England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland Source: UnitedHealthcare

SUMARÉ, São Paulo, Brazil -- PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Wadih Jorge Maluf School in Sumaré, Brazil Source: PPG

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Launches AGCO Agriculture Foundation Source: AGCO

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for a 16th Consecutive Year and Improves Its Ranking Source: Praxair, Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- The Walmart Foundation announces new round of grants available for Canadian organizations focused on reducing food waste Source: Walmart Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UnitedHealth Group Donates $1.5 Million to Help Residents of the Carolinas Affected by Hurricane Florence Source: UnitedHealth Group

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and Sam’s Club Announce Customer Campaign to Assist with 2018 U.S. Hurricane Relief Source: Walmart Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Collects Funds for American Red Cross Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts Source: Publix Super Markets

MIAMI -- MONAT Market Partner, Jewely Stephens, Donates Award Money to Assist in Sustainable Living at Mercy House Source: MONAT Global

SALISBURY, N.C. -- In Support of Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Efforts, Food Lion Invites Customers to Make In-store Donations to American Red Cross Source: Food Lion

SWORDS, Ireland -- Dow Jones Sustainability Index Names Ingersoll Rand to World and North America Indices Source: Ingersoll Rand

NEW YORK -- International Icon and Humanitarian Pelé Announces the Launch of His New Global Charitable Foundation Source: The Pelé Foundation

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005147/en/