Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

10/04/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005100/en/

ATLANTA -- Buffalo Wild Wings Hosts Annual Fundraiser to Help Kids and Teens Play Team Sports with Boys & Girls Clubs of America Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Americans for the Arts Honors The Standard as One of the Best Businesses Partnering with the Arts in America Source: The Standard

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts Partners with Planet Water to Bring Clean Water to Those in Need in Cambodia Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

HOUSTON -- Waste Management Receives Highest Scores in Industry on the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America and World Source: Waste Management

DENVER -- Newmont Recognized by NACD for Excellence in Board Diversity and Innovation Source: Newmont Mining Corporation

CHICAGO -- Children in Chicago Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of a School Public Health Event Source: UnitedHealthcare

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event Source: UnitedHealthcare

TROY, N.Y. -- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, United Health Foundation Launch $1.1 Million Partnership to Train Next Generation of Health Data Experts Source: United Health Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bank of America and Albemarle Corporation Announce $20 Million Investment in Driving Economic Mobility in Charlotte Source: Bank of America

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.


© Business Wire 2018
