Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005100/en/
ATLANTA -- Buffalo
Wild Wings Hosts Annual Fundraiser to Help Kids and Teens Play Team
Sports with Boys & Girls Clubs of America Source: Buffalo Wild
Wings
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Americans
for the Arts Honors The Standard as One of the Best Businesses
Partnering with the Arts in America Source: The Standard
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts
Partners with Planet Water to Bring Clean Water to Those in Need in
Cambodia Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc
HOUSTON -- Waste
Management Receives Highest Scores in Industry on the 2018 Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America and World Source: Waste
Management
DENVER -- Newmont
Recognized by NACD for Excellence in Board Diversity and Innovation
Source: Newmont Mining Corporation
CHICAGO -- Children
in Chicago Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses
as Part of a School Public Health Event Source: UnitedHealthcare
LAS VEGAS -- Las
Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription
Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event Source:
UnitedHealthcare
TROY, N.Y. -- Rensselaer
Polytechnic Institute, United Health Foundation Launch $1.1 Million
Partnership to Train Next Generation of Health Data Experts Source:
United Health Foundation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bank
of America and Albemarle Corporation Announce $20 Million Investment in
Driving Economic Mobility in Charlotte Source: Bank of America
