Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Horace
Mann selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, recognizing
commitment to advancing women in the workplace Source: Horace Mann
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United
for U.S. Coalition Grows Source: United Way Worldwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum!
Brands Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive
Year Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.
ST. LOUIS -- Brain
Tumor Funders’ Collaborative Announces $3 Million in Grants Source:
Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative
NEW YORK -- Voya
Financial Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in
Recognition of Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace
Source: Voya Financial, Inc.
ZURICH -- RepRisk
Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2018 Report: Three of Ten
Companies Ranked Were Included Due to Product Recalls Source: RepRisk
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Institutional
Investor Trustees Representing $635 Billion in Assets Launch Principles
Addressing Sexual Harassment and Workplace Misconduct Source:
California State Teachers’ Retirement System
BOSTON -- Separating
the Men from the Boys: Gillette® Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine
What It Means to Be Their Best Source: Procter & Gamble
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United
Way Worldwide Launches ‘United for U.S.’ Coalition to Help Those
Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide
CINCINNATI -- Always®
and Walmart® Join Forces To Help #EndPeriodPoverty And Ensure Girls Can
Stay In The Activities They Love Source: Procter & Gamble
