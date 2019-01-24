Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases
and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by
Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant
access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending
content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business
Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your
needs here.
This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and
financial communities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005103/en/
SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells
Fargo Helped to Provide 55.7 Million Meals to Families in Need
Source: Wells Fargo & Company
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United
Way Establishes United for U.S. Fund to Benefit Workers Impacted by
Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide
NEW YORK -- Citi
Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance Source: Citi
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Del
Monte Foods Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Source: Del Monte
Foods, Inc.
RADNOR, Pa. -- Lincoln
Financial Group Named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity for Second
Year in a Row Source: Lincoln Financial Group
DUBLIN -- Zeevo
Group Assists International NPO Focused on Advancing Women Leaders in
Aviation Source: Zeevo Group LLC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx
Earns No. 10 Spot on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies List
Source: FedEx Corp.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Exchange
Bank Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its
Customers and Business Partners Source: Exchange Bank
LOS ANGELES -- Los
Angeles Homeownership to Get $9.8 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo
& Company
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The
Standard’s Employee Giving Campaign Raises a Record $4.7 Million for
Nonprofits and Schools Source: The Standard
BOSTON -- Separating
the Men from the Boys: Gillette® Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine
What It Means to Be Their Best Source: Procter & Gamble
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire
Hathaway company, is the global leader in press
release distribution and regulatory
disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and
marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute
market-moving news and multimedia, host online
newsrooms and IR
websites, build content
marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide
audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target
markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news
organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory
authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading
online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has
28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of
communications professionals and news consumers.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com
and Tempo,
the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on
Twitter: @businesswire
or on Facebook.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social
Responsibility.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005103/en/