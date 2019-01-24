Log in
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

01/24/2019

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005103/en/

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Helped to Provide 55.7 Million Meals to Families in Need Source: Wells Fargo & Company

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United Way Establishes United for U.S. Fund to Benefit Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide

NEW YORK -- Citi Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance Source: Citi

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Del Monte Foods Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Source: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa. -- Lincoln Financial Group Named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity for Second Year in a Row Source: Lincoln Financial Group

DUBLIN -- Zeevo Group Assists International NPO Focused on Advancing Women Leaders in Aviation Source: Zeevo Group LLC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Earns No. 10 Spot on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies List Source: FedEx Corp.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Exchange Bank Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its Customers and Business Partners Source: Exchange Bank

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Homeownership to Get $9.8 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo & Company

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard’s Employee Giving Campaign Raises a Record $4.7 Million for Nonprofits and Schools Source: The Standard

BOSTON -- Separating the Men from the Boys: Gillette® Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine What It Means to Be Their Best Source: Procter & Gamble

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
