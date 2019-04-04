Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005096/en/

NEW YORK -- The Church Pension Fund Invests $40 Million in Funds Focused on Clean Energy Infrastructure Projects Source: The Church Pension Fund

SAN FRANCISCO -- Okta Launches Apps for Good to Bring Social Impact Tools to Every Business Source: Okta, Inc.

PARIS -- Pernod Ricard launches its 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap Source: Pernod Ricard

SEATTLE -- Amazon Awards $40,000 Scholarships and Guaranteed Internship Offers to 100 Students to Pursue Undergraduate Degrees in Computer Science Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

DALLAS -- LORD Green Real Estate Strategies Kicks Off 2019 Data Quality Assessment Source: LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Delivers $20.3 Billion of its Community Commitment at Conclusion of Plan’s Third Year Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

PARIS -- Pernod Ricard Will Unveil Its New 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap on Wednesday 3 April at 11.00 AM in Cognac, France Source: Pernod Ricard

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Publishes Its Integrated Report: “Building a Stronger CEMEX” Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- ServiceMaster Honors Memphis Bicentennial with Spring Clean 2019 Source: ServiceMaster

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Earns Best Place to Work Designation and Perfect Score on 2019 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index Source: The Standard

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Launches Second Annual Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Help Reduce Childhood Obesity Source: UnitedHealthcare

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 28 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005096/en/