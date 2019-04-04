Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases
NEW YORK -- The
Church Pension Fund Invests $40 Million in Funds Focused on Clean Energy
Infrastructure Projects Source: The Church Pension Fund
SAN FRANCISCO -- Okta
Launches Apps for Good to Bring Social Impact Tools to Every Business
Source: Okta, Inc.
PARIS -- Pernod
Ricard launches its 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap
Source: Pernod Ricard
SEATTLE -- Amazon
Awards $40,000 Scholarships and Guaranteed Internship Offers to 100
Students to Pursue Undergraduate Degrees in Computer Science Source:
Amazon.com, Inc.
DALLAS -- LORD
Green Real Estate Strategies Kicks Off 2019 Data Quality Assessment
Source: LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc.
CINCINNATI -- Fifth
Third Delivers $20.3 Billion of its Community Commitment at Conclusion
of Plan’s Third Year Source: Fifth Third Bancorp
PARIS -- Pernod
Ricard Will Unveil Its New 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap
on Wednesday 3 April at 11.00 AM in Cognac, France Source: Pernod
Ricard
MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX
Publishes Its Integrated Report: “Building a Stronger CEMEX” Source:
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- ServiceMaster
Honors Memphis Bicentennial with Spring Clean 2019 Source:
ServiceMaster
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The
Standard Earns Best Place to Work Designation and Perfect Score on 2019
Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index Source: The Standard
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare
Launches Second Annual Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to
Encourage Walking and Help Reduce Childhood Obesity Source:
UnitedHealthcare
