Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Launches New "Summers Without Hunger" Reusable Bag Campaign Source: Food Lion

PHILADELPHIA -- Aramark to Provide Full Tuition Coverage of College Degrees for Hourly Associates Across the U.S. Source: Aramark

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Communities Issues Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

BRUSSELS -- AQM joins Eurofins | A stepping stone into Consumer Product Assurance Source: Eurofins Scientific

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Charitable Foundation Announces Four Grants to Nonprofits Source: The Standard

ATLANTA -- UnitedHealth Group Announces Atlanta HBCU Partnership, $8.25 Million Investment in the Education of Future Data Scientists Source: UnitedHealth Group

CINCINNATI -- 18 Students Earn Fifth Third Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation Source: Fifth Third Bank

WASHINGTON & SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Award $1 Million to Cities for Local Revitalization, Economic Development, Job Creation Source: Wells Fargo & Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- UnitedHealthcare Awards Goodwill Industries of Kentucky $90,000 to Benefit Workforce Re-entry Program Source: UnitedHealthcare

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tez Financial Services and Green Girls Organization Selected as Winners of Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition After Worldwide Search Source: Visa Inc.

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- Rite Aid Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report Demonstrating Commitment to CSR Initiatives Source: Rite Aid Corporation

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals Source: Xylem

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Marine Working with Clearwater Mills to Prevent Marine Pollution Source: Yamaha Marine Group

AUSTIN, Texas -- WP Engine Announces Engine for Good Source: WP Engine

