Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

08/08/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005120/en/

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Alaska Homeownership to Get $3.3 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo & Company

SAN FRANCISCO -- Eileen Fitzgerald to Lead Wells Fargo’s Housing Affordability Philanthropy Source: Wells Fargo & Company

WAREGEM, Belgium -- PurFi Poised for Global Expansion of Circular Fiber Production Through Key Partnership with Concordia Textiles Source: PurFi Global

LONDON -- The Americas & Caribbean Winners Revealed in Ethical Boardroom’s 2019 Corporate Governance Awards Source: Ethical Boardroom Magazine

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards $100,000 to Fund Two Mobile Grocery Markets in North Carolina Source: Food Lion

SEATTLE -- “Alexa, Donate to Happy School Year” Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Chicago Housing, Education and Neighborhood Revitalization Source: Wells Fargo & Company

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area ‘Best in Class’ Source: Henry Schein, Inc.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. & BOSTON -- Hasbro and Boston Children’s Hospital Find Scientific Evidence Linking Play to Positive Child Development Source: Hasbro, Inc.

CLEVELAND -- UnitedHealthcare Awarding $1.1 Million to Northeast Ohio Nonprofits to Help Address Social Determinants of Health Source: UnitedHealthcare

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody’s Highlights its Ongoing Commitment to ESG Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

DUBLIN -- Horizon Therapeutics plc Wins International CSR Excellence Award for Partnership with Perspectives Math and Science Academy Source: Horizon Therapeutics plc

TORONTO -- New “RI Marketplace” Makes it Easy for Canadians to Find Responsible Investment Products and Services Source: Responsible Investment Association

TOKYO -- Japanese Companies Increasingly Embrace Action on the SDGs, Including a Focus on Gender Equality Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.


