Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Donates 279,000 Meals Through Inaugural Sack to Give Back Program Source: Food Lion

ZURICH -- RepRisk Appoints Dr. Heiko Bailer as Head of ESG Quantitative Investments Source: RepRisk

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley M. Bergman Honored for Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Dentistry Source: Henry Schein

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo Announces its Aurora Advanced Fission Clean Energy Plant Source: Oklo Inc

TOKYO -- Panasonic's Continuous Sustainable Seafood Efforts in Its Corporate Cafeterias Win "Japan Sustainable Seafood Award" Champion Source: Panasonic Corporation

TOKYO -- World’s First Portal Site on G20 Actions and Progress on Marine Plastic Litter Launched by Ministry of the Environment Japan and IGES Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

NEW HOPE, Pa. -- The Meet Group Partners with East Trenton Center Food Bank to Help Others this Thanksgiving Source: The Meet Group, Inc.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- Washington Redskins Launch Education Based Leadership Development Program in Partnership with Youth Entrepreneurs Source: Washington Redskins

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Receives 2019 Leadership Award from U.S. Green Building Council Source: Colgate-Palmolive

