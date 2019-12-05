Log in
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

12/05/2019 | 07:09am EST

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Donates 279,000 Meals Through Inaugural Sack to Give Back Program Source: Food Lion

ZURICH -- RepRisk Appoints Dr. Heiko Bailer as Head of ESG Quantitative Investments Source: RepRisk

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley M. Bergman Honored for Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Dentistry Source: Henry Schein

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo Announces its Aurora Advanced Fission Clean Energy Plant Source: Oklo Inc

TOKYO -- Panasonic's Continuous Sustainable Seafood Efforts in Its Corporate Cafeterias Win "Japan Sustainable Seafood Award" Champion Source: Panasonic Corporation

TOKYO -- World’s First Portal Site on G20 Actions and Progress on Marine Plastic Litter Launched by Ministry of the Environment Japan and IGES Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

NEW HOPE, Pa. -- The Meet Group Partners with East Trenton Center Food Bank to Help Others this Thanksgiving Source: The Meet Group, Inc.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- Washington Redskins Launch Education Based Leadership Development Program in Partnership with Youth Entrepreneurs Source: Washington Redskins

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Receives 2019 Leadership Award from U.S. Green Building Council Source: Colgate-Palmolive

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.


