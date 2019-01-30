Corporate Synergies : Elevates Andrew Bloom and Mike Lisa to President

Corporate
Synergies, a national insurance and employee benefits brokerage and
consultancy, has announced the promotions of two senior leaders amid a
year of strategic expansion.
CEO John Turner has promoted Andrew Bloom to President and Chief
Operating Officer and Mike Lisa to President and Chief Growth Officer.
For more than a decade, Bloom and Lisa have served at the epicenter of
the company’s growth from a regional employee benefits broker to one of
the nation’s largest employee benefits consultancies. The new presidents
will apply their extensive industry experience to expand the Corporate
Synergies employee benefits service platform, identify and implement
operational efficiencies and increase overall market share.
“Corporate Synergies has grown significantly and will continue to do so
over the next several years,” said Turner. “It’s time to restructure the
leadership of this outstanding company to ensure it is properly guided
through the next phase of its journey. Andrew and Mike are uniquely
qualified for that job.”
As President and Chief Operating Officer, Bloom’s focus is on the
company’s “mission control,” where he is working to enhance services and
solutions, infrastructure and operations. This includes applications
development, compliance, client solutions, finance, facilities, human
resources and information technology. He also oversees Corporate
Synergies’ BenefitsVIP® employee advocacy and support, a
personal concierge service for plan participants, and is responsible for
the firm’s high-touch benefits administration and outsourcing platform.
A 15-year veteran of Corporate Synergies, Bloom brings prior experience
as the Executive Vice President of Operations and expertise in
performance enhancement strategy.
“We have become a destination workplace and boast one of the best
reputations in our field,” said Bloom. “We can build upon that success,
and I’m honored to grab an oar and help row toward a brighter future
with my Corporate Synergies family.”
As President and Chief Growth Officer, Lisa will oversee client-facing
and growth-oriented departments including account management, sales,
marketing and business development. He will also serve as the key
liaison to corporate partners.
Lisa’s 13-year tenure at Corporate Synergies will inform his new role,
where he is tasked with aligning sales and account management, as well
as marketing and business development, under a new business model with
long-term client retention as a focal point.
“It’s never about the title or the role, it’s about the people and the
goal. I truly believe it takes a great team to be successful, and our
people here at Corporate Synergies get better every day,” said Lisa.
“Together we will continue to grow and share in the rewards of our
success.”
About Corporate Synergies
Corporate Synergies is a national insurance and employee benefits
brokerage and consultancy. The firm delivers strategies that control
costs, relieve administrative burdens and mitigate risk. Its experts
develop a deeper understanding through established listening posts in
all areas of their competencies, fueling the ability to better execute.
The company operates from five U.S. locations, including the
headquarters in Camden, New Jersey, and regional offices in New York
City; Melville, New York; Bethesda, Maryland; and Orlando, Florida. corpsyn.com
