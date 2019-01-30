Corporate Synergies : Elevates Andrew Bloom and Mike Lisa to President

Corporate Synergies, a national insurance and employee benefits brokerage and consultancy, has announced the promotions of two senior leaders amid a year of strategic expansion.

CEO John Turner has promoted Andrew Bloom to President and Chief Operating Officer and Mike Lisa to President and Chief Growth Officer.

For more than a decade, Bloom and Lisa have served at the epicenter of the company’s growth from a regional employee benefits broker to one of the nation’s largest employee benefits consultancies. The new presidents will apply their extensive industry experience to expand the Corporate Synergies employee benefits service platform, identify and implement operational efficiencies and increase overall market share.

“Corporate Synergies has grown significantly and will continue to do so over the next several years,” said Turner. “It’s time to restructure the leadership of this outstanding company to ensure it is properly guided through the next phase of its journey. Andrew and Mike are uniquely qualified for that job.”

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Bloom’s focus is on the company’s “mission control,” where he is working to enhance services and solutions, infrastructure and operations. This includes applications development, compliance, client solutions, finance, facilities, human resources and information technology. He also oversees Corporate Synergies’ BenefitsVIP® employee advocacy and support, a personal concierge service for plan participants, and is responsible for the firm’s high-touch benefits administration and outsourcing platform.

A 15-year veteran of Corporate Synergies, Bloom brings prior experience as the Executive Vice President of Operations and expertise in performance enhancement strategy.

“We have become a destination workplace and boast one of the best reputations in our field,” said Bloom. “We can build upon that success, and I’m honored to grab an oar and help row toward a brighter future with my Corporate Synergies family.”

As President and Chief Growth Officer, Lisa will oversee client-facing and growth-oriented departments including account management, sales, marketing and business development. He will also serve as the key liaison to corporate partners.

Lisa’s 13-year tenure at Corporate Synergies will inform his new role, where he is tasked with aligning sales and account management, as well as marketing and business development, under a new business model with long-term client retention as a focal point.

“It’s never about the title or the role, it’s about the people and the goal. I truly believe it takes a great team to be successful, and our people here at Corporate Synergies get better every day,” said Lisa. “Together we will continue to grow and share in the rewards of our success.”

About Corporate Synergies

Corporate Synergies is a national insurance and employee benefits brokerage and consultancy. The firm delivers strategies that control costs, relieve administrative burdens and mitigate risk. Its experts develop a deeper understanding through established listening posts in all areas of their competencies, fueling the ability to better execute. The company operates from five U.S. locations, including the headquarters in Camden, New Jersey, and regional offices in New York City; Melville, New York; Bethesda, Maryland; and Orlando, Florida. corpsyn.com

