Corporate Tax-Break Rules Unveiled Rules for Corporate Break Unveiled -- WSJ

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department proposed the final major international-tax regulation under the 2017 tax law on Monday, outlining how businesses can claim a break related to certain foreign sales.

The break -- for Foreign-Derived Intangible Income, or FDII -- will let U.S. companies' domestic operations get a 13.125% tax rate on some income, instead of the general 21% corporate tax rate. Congress created FDII to encourage companies to put intellectual property in the U.S., and the break could nudge corporations toward serving foreign markets from the U.S.

Regardless of whether companies have intangible assets, FDII can be a boon for companies that produce goods and services in the U.S. and sell abroad. Some companies have already been listing their benefits in financial statements.

Boeing Co. said FDII reduced its 2018 tax rate by 4.7 percentage points. The break lowered Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s tax rate by 1 percentage point. Intel Corp. reported a 3.7 percentage-point benefit, though that includes some one-time effects, and the company expects a smaller annual benefit going forward.

Aside from Monday's regulations, FDII has a giant question mark hanging over it -- the prospect that it will be challenged at the World Trade Organization as an impermissible export subsidy. Any dispute would take years to resolve. Congress rewrote part of the corporate tax law in 2004 after prior incentives ran afoul of the WTO.

The FDII deduction may also be reviewed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as a harmful tax practice, but OECD can't take enforcement actions against the U.S.

Treasury officials say the new break should be viewed as part of the broader law that tries to limit companies' ability to shift profits into low-tax jurisdictions. The system, in theory, should apply the same tax rates to U.S. companies' intangible income whether it is earned in the U.S. or abroad.

FDII "should not be analyzed in isolation," a senior Treasury official said Monday. "It is part of a comprehensive regime."

Here is how the FDII tax break roughly works. Companies calculate how much of their U.S. profit they earn from foreign sales. They can then get a deduction against those profits that exceed 10% of the value of certain tangible assets. That deduction works out to a 13.125% tax rate on profits beyond that normal 10% return, equal to the rate that companies would theoretically pay if the same profits were abroad.

That 10% return-on-assets threshold means the break could become concentrated among companies reaping profits from services or intangibles such as patents that don't require significant physical assets.

But it also means that companies can increase their FDII deduction by reducing the amount of tangible capital -- such as factories and equipment -- that they have in the U.S. That 10% threshold is in the statute, and Monday's rules don't attempt to address concerns about companies moving tangible assets out of the U.S., the Treasury official said.

The break is projected to reduce companies' taxes by $64 billion over a decade, according to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The regulations released Monday attempt to provide companies with more clarity about what counts as foreign sales.

"We're trying to make those administrable but also fairly precise," said the senior Treasury official.

The rules make clear that defense contractors selling certain military equipment to foreign governments can qualify for the break, even though legally those sales must go through the U.S. government.

For now, companies have largely been trying to figure out whether they get the FDII benefit with their existing operations, and whether their accounting systems were generating the information they need to qualify, said Derek Schraw, a FDII leader at Deloitte Tax LLP, before the regulations became public. The next step would be to change their behavior to get more of the break.

"A lot of people are really just trying to say: How does this apply to me?" Mr. Schraw said.

The Treasury Department is now entering a crucial phase of the regulation-writing project that has consumed officials since December 2017. They have until June 22, 2019 -- 18 months after the tax law was enacted -- to issue final rules that can operate retroactively back to the enactment date.

On several major regulatory projects, the Treasury has proposed rules and taken comments but not yet released final versions. This includes regulations on foreign tax credits, opportunity zones, the business-interest deduction and a new tax on certain intercompany transactions by multinational companies.

The senior Treasury officials say they are trying to get as much done by June 22, but they are also prioritizing some items over others that don't need a 2017 effective date. They plan to finish all the international tax rules by late summer so companies can file their 2018 tax returns.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com