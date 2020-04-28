Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023 | Focus on Flexible Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 18.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005730/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The focus on flexible learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on flexible learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Corporate Training Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Technical Courses Non-technical Courses

End-user Manufacturing Healthcare BFSI IT Others

Method Blended Learning Offline Learning Online Learning



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31799

Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US Size

Corporate Training Market in US Trends

Corporate Training Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in US during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corporate training market in US, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Training Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market in US

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005730/en/