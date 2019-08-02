Log in
Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Microlearning to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/02/2019 | 06:31am EDT

The corporate training market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005104/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled corporate training market in US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled corporate training market in US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace has compelled vendors in the corporate training market in the US to provide high flexibility in learning platforms. Companies are increasingly encouraging mobility among employees and enabling them to work from outside office premises. Subsequently, vendors that provide corporate training services in the US are increasingly focusing on mobility, flexibility, and cross-device compatibility in terms of content delivery. Furthermore, vendors are offering digital learning platforms that enable employers to access and provide curated training content to employees. These platforms offer flexible multi-platform content deployment options and can be operated either as stand-alone learning systems or integrated with existing LMS. Thus, the growing flexibility in learning platforms and content delivery is expected to drive the growth of the corporate training market in the US during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This corporate training market in US 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Corporate Training Market in US: Rising Popularity of Microlearning

Organizations are increasingly encouraging the implementation of microlearning in corporate training programs and services to ensure effective learner engagement. Microlearning offers contextual, real-time content in the form of videos and other multimedia, which enables employees to learn at their own pace. Several factors fuel the popularity of microlearning in corporate training. The short duration of microlearning nuggets enables improved understanding, learning reinforcement, and knowledge retention among employees about any specific concept. Microlearning enables organizations to tackle time-based and resource-based constraints concerning corporate training. The compatibility of microlearning modules across multiple platforms and digital networks enables improved knowledge-sharing and peer connectivity' among employees. The rising popularity of microlearning is expected to aid the adoption of corporate training programs and services in the US during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rising popularity of microlearning, the growing incorporation of geofencing in corporate training and growing prominence of gamification are some other important factors expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Corporate Training Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corporate training market in the US by product (technical courses and non-technical courses), by end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT, others), and by learning method (blended learning, offline learning, and online learning).

The blended learning segment led the market in 2018, followed by offline learning and online learning, respectively. During the forecast period, the blended learning segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the low training cost involved in the segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
