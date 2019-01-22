Log in
Corporate Trust Lawyers Helena Nathanson and Paul Regan Join Dorsey in London

01/22/2019 | 03:32pm EST

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney is delighted to announce that Helena Nathanson and Paul Regan have joined its London office as partners in the Firm’s Finance & Restructuring Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005883/en/

Helena Nathanson and Paul Regan have joined Dorsey's London office as partners in the Firm's Finance ...

Helena Nathanson and Paul Regan have joined Dorsey's London office as partners in the Firm's Finance & Restructuring Group. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Helena and Paul are among London’s leading advisers to corporate trustee houses. Their expertise includes the full range of capital markets and finance transactions, including high yield bonds, exchange traded products, asset backed commercial paper programmes and securitisations. In addition to new financings, the pair also advise on all post-issuance matters ranging from exercises of discretion to defaults and schemes of arrangement. Helena has been active in London for over 15 years and is well known to major corporate trustee houses on both sides of the Atlantic. Paul has focused on corporate trust for his entire career, having spent a number of years in the corporate trust teams of Clifford Chance and Hogan Lovells.

Helena and Paul join Dorsey from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, where Helena was a partner and created and became the head of the European Corporate Trust Group. Helena is recognised in Chambers UK as a specialist in Capital Markets and recommended in the 2018 Legal 500.

“Both Helena Nathanson and Paul Regan are pre-eminent corporate trust lawyers with exceptional experience and expertise that will add to Dorsey’s strong, multi-office, corporate trust practice and provide a valuable addition to our Firm-wide industry focus on banking and financial institutions,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “We are delighted to add Helena and Paul to our London team.”

“I am excited to be joining Dorsey in London and becoming part of Dorsey’s tremendous Firm-wide team of banking and finance lawyers,” noted Helena. “Dorsey offers a fantastic international platform for us to take our work with our clients who operate in the leading financial institutions to the next level. It is our clients who will benefit not only from the existing banking expertise in London but also from that which Dorsey’s US offices bring to the table. Having such depth of expertise, including that of Ellen Bickal and Adam Jachimowski in New York, is truly rare and proved irresistible to us both.” “It is exciting to be joining a team which has such a strong history in the corporate trust space and to bring our combined experience together to assist our clients with the challenges they face,” added Paul.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Dorsey Health Strategies LLC

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
