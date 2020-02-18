Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corporate bond debt continues to pile up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:10pm EST

18/02/2020 - The volume of corporate debt reached an all time high in real terms of USD 13.5 trillion at the end of 2019, driven by the return of more expansionary monetary policies early in the year. At the same time, the overall quality of corporate debt has declined, according to a new OECD report

Corporate Bond Market Trends, Emerging Risks and Monetary Policy says that non-financial companies borrowed USD 2.1 trillion in the form of corporate bonds in 2019. However, the data show that, in comparison to previous credit cycles, today's stock of outstanding corporate bonds has lower overall credit quality, higher payback requirements, longer maturities and inferior investor protection. This may amplify the negative effects that an economic downturn would have on the non-financial corporate sector and the overall economy.

'Structural reforms and monetary policy have promoted the use of corporate bond markets as a viable source of long term funding for non-financial companies since the global financial crisis,' said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. 'The high levels of leverage in the corporate sector now make it essential to put in place reforms that make all parts of capital markets fit for purpose. This must include steps to improve the ability of equity markets to strengthen corporate balance sheets and support long-term investments.'

Just over half (51%) of all new investment grade bonds in 2019 were rated BBB, the lowest investment-grade rating. During the period 2000-2007, only 39% of investment grade issues were rated BBB.

The portion of non-investment grade issuance has also increased. Since 2010, at least 20% of all bond issues have been non-investment grade and, in 2019, they accounted for 25% of all non-financial corporate bond issues. This is the longest period since 1980 when the portion of non-investment grade issuance has remained this high and indicates that default rates in a future downturn will likely be higher than in previous credit cycles.

Large issuance of BBB-rated bonds, non-investment grade bonds and bonds from emerging market corporations since 2008 has resulted in lower credit quality bonds dominating the global outstanding stock. In 2019, only 30% of the global outstanding stock of non-financial corporate bonds were rated A or above and issued by companies from advanced economies.

The growing outstanding stock of corporate bonds is associated with an increase in repayment obligations in both absolute and relative terms. At the end of 2019 non-financial companies worldwide had to repay or refinance an unprecedented USD 4.4 trillion worth of corporate bond debt within 3 years. This represents a record 32.4% of the total outstanding amount of corporate bonds, up from about 25% ten years ago.

Supported by a low interest rate environment, the mechanics of the credit ratings have allowed companies to increase their leverage ratios and still maintain their ratings. Today, the median firm in each investment grade rating is more levered than a decade ago. Without the support of low interest rates or in the case of a business downturn, the same rating mechanics that allowed increased leverage will result in downgrades that increase the borrowing costs for companies and limit their scope for investments.

Read the report at http://www.oecd.org/corporate/corporate-bond-market-trends-emerging-risks-and-monetary-policy.htm.

For further information, journalists can contact the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 7970).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pFORTINET : Hits Milestone with more than 350 tech integrations
AQ
12:34pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement pursuant to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case...
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Increase in Share Capital – 18 February 2020
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Neil Simpkin
PU
12:34pGERRESHEIMER : commended as top national employer
PU
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Redde
PU
12:34pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : TRFGRAN22020 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
PU
12:34pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : TRFGRAN22038 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
PU
12:34pGlobal Brands Group Bans Fur After Talks With PETA
PU
12:34pSALESFORCE COM : is Recognized on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for the Twelfth Year in a Row
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group