Corporate investments in EV startups

Here is a short list of prominent non-automotive corporate investors and the electrification startups they have funded:
Intel Corp (technology): Prieto, Qnovo, Enovix, Chargifi, WiTricity
Qualcomm Inc (technology): Amionx, Enovix
BP PLC (energy): StoreDot, FreeWire, StoreDot
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (energy): Ample
Boeing Co (aerospace): Cuberg
Airbus SE (aerospace): GBatteries
Verizon Communications Inc (telecom): Elegus, SwiftMile
Samsung Electronics (electronics): Sila Nanotechnologies, Solid Power, StoreDot
ABB (industrial): Enervalis
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Tom Brown)