Corporate investments in EV startups

Here is a short list of prominent non-automotive corporate investors and the electrification startups they have funded:

Intel Corp (technology): Prieto, Qnovo, Enovix, Chargifi, WiTricity

Qualcomm Inc (technology): Amionx, Enovix

BP PLC (energy): StoreDot, FreeWire, StoreDot

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (energy): Ample

Boeing Co (aerospace): Cuberg

Airbus SE (aerospace): GBatteries

Verizon Communications Inc (telecom): Elegus, SwiftMile

Samsung Electronics (electronics): Sila Nanotechnologies, Solid Power, StoreDot

ABB (industrial): Enervalis

