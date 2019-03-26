Log in
Corporation for National and Community Services (CNCS) Seeks Program Support for Alumni Engagement

03/26/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON , March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corporation for National and Community Services (CNCS) is looking for interested parties for the AmeriCorps NCCC new requirement for Program Support for Alumni Engagement. Vendors who are interested need to respond by April 3, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

541820, Public Relations Agencies is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Interested parties will need to submit all of the following information: 

  • Company Name
  • Address
  • Point of Contact (name, phone, email)
  • DUNS Number
  • Business Size
  • Socio-Economic Status (for all NAICS Codes)
  • Capability Statement 

The required information is to be sent to Tanya Y. Baldwin (tbalwin@cns.gov). For more details and information on the requirements, this notice can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.