Corra Launches Avant: The Only Fashion-Focused SAP Accelerator

Today, Corra is pleased to reveal the launch of Avant, the only SAP Commerce Cloud-qualified accelerator designed to meet the needs of fashion brands.

This refined solution reduces both cost and time-to-market of a typical SAP Commerce Cloud implementation by up to 40%, allowing fashion retailers to bypass the need for costly customizations and to invest more budget in strategic business initiatives. From advanced price display to a highly functional product listing page, Avant incorporates the best practices Corra has perfected through years of strategic commerce advice in the fashion industry, while offering flawless code quality, powerful capabilities, and an elegant front-end.

Through months of analysis and monitoring, Corra’s design leaders mined market and consumer data to enable a strong connection with fashion customers. Avant’s sophisticated front-end functionalities include content-rich mega menus, configurable banners and merchandising blocks, enhanced filter and sort options, strategically placed product recommendations, and support for simple and multidimensional products. By enabling multi-language and multi-currency experiences, Avant will also allow brands to scale globally and meet their growing customer demands.

In addition to the robust and extensible features of SAP Commerce Cloud, Avant includes integrations from five strategic partners: Avalara, Klarna, Loqate (formerly Addressy), PayPal, and Worldpay. These industry leaders provide the best tax compliance, flexible payment, address verification, and global payment processing solutions on the market. Through these embedded technologies, apparel retailers will launch experiences equipped with a streamlined checkout process guaranteed to increase conversion and average order value.

“Corra’s expertise as an ecommerce fashion agency is second to none, and we are extremely proud to unveil a solution that will help retailers utilize that knowledge to turn customers into brand loyalists”, said Martina England, Global Director of Strategic Initiatives at Corra. “We are deeply familiar with the way fashion consumers make their purchase decisions. Avant is the result of this knowledge, and the SAP qualification comes as a recognition of more than fifteen years of excellence in fashion and technology.”

Earlier this year, Corra invested in top SAP talent and announced the expansion of its SAP practice. As a SAP Customer Experience partner and Value Added Reseller (VAR), Corra employs SAP certified experts with unmatched knowledge of each platform component and broad experience in planning and integrating complex solutions. Corra’s in-house team of specialists has, on average, more than ten years of SAP Commerce Cloud experience, and has worked with global clients such as Gucci, Levi’s, Monsoon Accessorize, Coca-Cola, and David Yurman.

On October 10 and 11, Corra’s SAP team will be presenting Avant at SAP Customer Experience Live in Barcelona. With more than 250 sessions and 50,000 feet of show space, the event will bring together retailers, industry thought-leaders, and SAP partners for two days of cutting-edge technologies, expert-lead sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Visit us at booth G5 (Worldpay) to learn more about Avant, or contact us today to schedule a personalized demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006180/en/