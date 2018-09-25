Corra Launches Avant: The Only Fashion-Focused SAP Accelerator

Today, Corra is pleased to reveal the launch of Avant, the only SAP
Commerce Cloud-qualified accelerator designed to meet the needs of
fashion brands.
This refined solution reduces both cost and time-to-market of a typical
SAP Commerce Cloud implementation by up to 40%, allowing fashion
retailers to bypass the need for costly customizations and to invest
more budget in strategic business initiatives. From advanced price
display to a highly functional product listing page, Avant incorporates
the best practices Corra has perfected through years of strategic
commerce advice in the fashion industry, while offering flawless code
quality, powerful capabilities, and an elegant front-end.
Through months of analysis and monitoring, Corra’s design leaders mined
market and consumer data to enable a strong connection with fashion
customers. Avant’s sophisticated front-end functionalities include
content-rich mega menus, configurable banners and merchandising blocks,
enhanced filter and sort options, strategically placed product
recommendations, and support for simple and multidimensional products.
By enabling multi-language and multi-currency experiences, Avant will
also allow brands to scale globally and meet their growing customer
demands.
In addition to the robust and extensible features of SAP Commerce Cloud,
Avant includes integrations from five strategic partners: Avalara,
Klarna, Loqate (formerly Addressy), PayPal, and Worldpay. These industry
leaders provide the best tax compliance, flexible payment, address
verification, and global payment processing solutions on the market.
Through these embedded technologies, apparel retailers will launch
experiences equipped with a streamlined checkout process guaranteed to
increase conversion and average order value.
“Corra’s expertise as an ecommerce fashion agency is second to none, and
we are extremely proud to unveil a solution that will help retailers
utilize that knowledge to turn customers into brand loyalists”, said
Martina England, Global Director of Strategic Initiatives at Corra. “We
are deeply familiar with the way fashion consumers make their purchase
decisions. Avant is the result of this knowledge, and the SAP
qualification comes as a recognition of more than fifteen years of
excellence in fashion and technology.”
Earlier this year, Corra invested in top SAP talent and announced
the expansion of its SAP practice. As a SAP Customer Experience
partner and Value Added Reseller (VAR), Corra employs SAP certified
experts with unmatched knowledge of each platform component and broad
experience in planning and integrating complex solutions. Corra’s
in-house team of specialists has, on average, more than ten years of SAP
Commerce Cloud experience, and has worked with global clients such as
Gucci, Levi’s, Monsoon Accessorize, Coca-Cola, and David Yurman.
On October 10 and 11, Corra’s SAP team will be presenting Avant at SAP
Customer Experience Live in Barcelona. With more than 250 sessions
and 50,000 feet of show space, the event will bring together retailers,
industry thought-leaders, and SAP partners for two days of cutting-edge
technologies, expert-lead sessions, and valuable networking
opportunities.
Visit us at booth G5 (Worldpay) to learn more about Avant, or contact
us today to schedule a personalized demo.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006180/en/