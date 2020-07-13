Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corra : Restructures Organization to Reposition for Future Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Today, Corra the global digital agency announces the promotion of Rachel Weir to President and the new executive hire of Eric Gutoski, Chief Revenue Officer–previously Chief Strategy Officer at Born Group and Group Account Director at Accenture Interactive.

Weir joined Corra almost seven years ago and has guided the agency toward 900% revenue growth overseeing sales, marketing, and client services. With the transition into her role as President, Weir will also take on Corra’s project delivery division to advance the quality of execution and overall client experience.

Weir will work alongside the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Gutoski who says first and foremost, his goal is 100% client satisfaction and ensuring Corra is prioritizing its client’s revenue and ROI as much as their own.

“Where Corra is headed as an organization is to deepen our role as an indispensable business partner for our clients,” said Eric Gutoski, Chief Revenue Officer at Corra.

Gutoski comes with over 15 years of experience spanning ecommerce, strategy, user experience, digital marketing, and operations. He has worked with global B2C and B2B companies across a wide range of industries including Wells Fargo, Sephora, GAP, AB InBev, Delta, and Hanes.

“The Corra executive team is highly collaborative,” Gutoski said. “They’re all very competent people with backgrounds across different disciplines that work together and inform each other.”

Weir’s vision as President includes Corra as a leader in the development of headless technology and Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Corra is investing resources in developing proprietary solutions and a library of reusable components that will help cut cost and risk for their clients.

“We believe Corra’s headless/PWA technology will be transformative for B2B organizations as well as B2C,” said Rachel Weir, President at Corra. “Progressive Web Apps allow B2B buyers to access sites from locations that don’t necessarily have mobile coverage like oil fields, construction sites, basements, and so on.”

The new executive hire of Gutoski and restructuring of the organization comes shortly after Corra won 2020 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year for their innovation in the Headless technology/PWA space, as well as the launch of their B2B division, IN-DSTRY.

Read more about Corra’s new initiatives at corra.com/resources/.

Corra is the global digital agency that leading brands and B2B organizations trust to accelerate their growth. Working at the intersection of commerce technology and customer experience strategy, we deliver comprehensive digital solutions that convert and retain customers in the long term.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Brown Engineering Awarded $6 Million Contract for Surface-to-Surface Missile Modules
BU
02:26p2U : What Will Quality Undergraduate Education Look Like in the Fall?
PU
02:25pWillis Towers Watson to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 30, 2020
AQ
02:24pBRIGHTER PUBL : Changes in Brighter's board
AQ
02:22pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in widening corruption probe
RE
02:22pMeet Snowball Money
GL
02:21pMouser Wins Vishay 2019 EMEA High Service Distribution Award
BU
02:21pAtlanta-Based Ammunition Joins Global Independent Agency Network, Expanding Agency Reach, and Services
BU
02:21pTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading U.S. Hemp Cigarette Brand Sold In Over 1,600 Retail Locations
GL
02:20pConsumer Price Index, Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group