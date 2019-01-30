Log in
Correct : French GDP Growth Maintained in 4Q

01/30/2019 | 03:28am EST

The French economy maintained its pace of growth at 0.3% in the fourth quarter. "French GDP Growth Slows in 4Q," at 0707 GMT, misstated French third-quarter GDP growth. It was 0.3%, not 0.4%. The correct version follows: 

 
  By Noemie Bisserbe

PARIS--French growth maintained its pace in the fourth quarter as a surge in exports offset the negative impacts of anti-government protests.

The eurozone's second-biggest economy grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter, flat from 0.3% in the third quarter, Insee statistics agency said in a first estimate for the period.

Still, that left growth for the year at 1.5%, a sharp slowdown from 2017 when France recorded a 2.3% pace.

The on-year French slowdown is a sign of how the eurozone is facing economic headwinds fueled by antiestablishment sentiment. Italy has clashed with Brussels over its budget and French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with weekly demonstrations by protestors clad in yellow reflective vests, a movement known as the gilets jaunes. Mr. Macron risks pushing France's deficit above the EU-mandated 3% limit of gross domestic product in his effort to mollify protesters with public spending.

The U.K. also risks exiting the European Union without a new trade agreement in March, which could cause severe disruption to eurozone exports. China's economy could slow more sharply than expected if a trade dispute with the U.S. isn't quickly resolved, further weakening its imports from Germany and other eurozone members.

Economists have lowered expectations for the eurozone this year in response to a lengthening series of business surveys and data releases highlighting unanticipated weakness. The 29 forecasters tracked by Consensus Economics now expect the eurozone economy to grow by 1.5% in 2019, which would be its slowest expansion since 2014.

"The slightest shock would send France into recession," said Laurent Clavel, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.

Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com

