(New Zealand consumer prices growth was solid in the second quarter. "New Zealand Consumer Prices Rise 0.1% in 2Q," at 2245 GMT, misstated the CPI growth rates and relative strength of inflation vs. expectations in the headline and first two paragraphs. Consensus estimates for CPI met expectations in the second quarter; they weren't weaker than expected. Consumer prices rose 0.6% abd 1.7% on quarter and on year in 2Q, not 0.1% and 1.5%. Economists expected CPI growth of 1.7% on year, not on quarter. The correct version follows:)

By James Glynn

New Zealand consumer prices growth was solid in the second quarter on the back of higher fuel prices, still the door remains open to a cut in official interest rate cuts as early as next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% in the second quarter from the first quarter, and by 1.7% from a year ago, Stats NZ said, matching expectations of economists.

Core inflation remains soft through the quarter, also keeping interest rate cuts in the second half of this year on the table, economists said.

Financial markets are anticipating a further cut in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's official cash rate in August from 1.50% to 1.25%, with policy makers concerned about external risks and evidence of a broader slowdown in the economy this year.

Recent business survey data have pointed to downside risks for GDP growth while business confidence is at its lowest point since early 2009.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has warned of growing risks New Zealand's outlook from the trade war between the U.S. and China, with the small agriculture-rich economy heavily reliant on exports.

The RBNZ cuts rate for the first time since late 2016 in May in response to the growing external risks and the slowdown locally.

