Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Correct : New Zealand Consumer Prices Solid in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

(New Zealand consumer prices growth was solid in the second quarter. "New Zealand Consumer Prices Rise 0.1% in 2Q," at 2245 GMT, misstated the CPI growth rates and relative strength of inflation vs. expectations in the headline and first two paragraphs. Consensus estimates for CPI met expectations in the second quarter; they weren't weaker than expected. Consumer prices rose 0.6% abd 1.7% on quarter and on year in 2Q, not 0.1% and 1.5%. Economists expected CPI growth of 1.7% on year, not on quarter. The correct version follows:)

By James Glynn

New Zealand consumer prices growth was solid in the second quarter on the back of higher fuel prices, still the door remains open to a cut in official interest rate cuts as early as next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% in the second quarter from the first quarter, and by 1.7% from a year ago, Stats NZ said, matching expectations of economists.

Core inflation remains soft through the quarter, also keeping interest rate cuts in the second half of this year on the table, economists said.

Financial markets are anticipating a further cut in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's official cash rate in August from 1.50% to 1.25%, with policy makers concerned about external risks and evidence of a broader slowdown in the economy this year.

Recent business survey data have pointed to downside risks for GDP growth while business confidence is at its lowest point since early 2009.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has warned of growing risks New Zealand's outlook from the trade war between the U.S. and China, with the small agriculture-rich economy heavily reliant on exports.

The RBNZ cuts rate for the first time since late 2016 in May in response to the growing external risks and the slowdown locally.

Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible
RE
10:06pFacebook vows Libra currency will wait for approval as U.S. airs worries
RE
10:06pU.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
RE
10:00pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : ICCC report confirms importance of natural gas
PU
09:31pAsian shares tick up, U.S. data, earnings in focus ahead of Fed
RE
09:30pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
09:21pChina's Jan-June fiscal revenues +3.4% year-on-year - finance ministry
RE
09:17pCORRECT : New Zealand Consumer Prices Solid in 2Q
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns
5OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About