Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Corrected: About $4 billion Hong Kong deposits may have left for Singapore in Jun-Aug - Goldman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT
Anti-government protesters gather during a demonstration inside a mall in Sha Tin district in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong

(Corrects throughout to make clear Goldman Sachs' report did not mention the Hong Kong protests)

By Noah Sin

The period during which these flows took place coincides with escalating anti-government protests and political unrest in the Chinese city.

Goldman's report did not make any mention of the protests.

Modest net outflows from local currency deposits in Hong Kong and the net inflows of foreign currency deposits in Singapore in August could be the latest sign showing $3-4 billion left for the city state, the bank's analysts said in a report on Monday.

"That said, the HK banking system still has ample liquidity in Hong Kong dollar as well as in foreign currencies," though "this set of data is unlikely to allay investor concerns around outflows from HK," they said.

Anti-government protests have gripped Hong Kong for four months with widespread violence this week as China, which resumed ruling the territory in 1997, celebrated the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic. [nL3N26H1VE][nL3N26O079]

Hong Kong's stockpile of deposits stood at HK$13.6 trillion ($1.73 trillion) in August, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

But Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city dropped in August for the most in over a year while U.S. dollar savings surged. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) insisted on Monday that the fluctuations were "normal". [nL3N26L35N]

The central bank said the uptick in U.S. dollar deposits was driven by a "transfer of funds resulting in a higher amount of foreign-currency deposits placed by the Exchange Fund," which backs Hong Kong's currency peg with the greenback at 7.75-7.85.

Asked by Reuters about the reason behind this transfer, a HKMA spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, that "in line with past practices, we do not comment on the details of our management of the Exchange Fund."

The Hong Kong Dollar was trading largely flat at 7.8414 per dollar at 0514 GMT.


Charts - HK deposits by currencies, August 2019

($1 = 7.8412 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aUK big six energy firms' 2018 supply profits sank as customers turned to smaller rivals
RE
04:48aUK economy headed for recession after services shrink unexpectedly - PMI
RE
04:46aDollar weakens vs yen as U.S. economic worries, trade frictions intensify
RE
04:44aTrading in Vietnam stays dull as market awaits new season supply
RE
04:36aGERMAN SERVICES LOSE MOMENTUM, LEAVING PRIVATE SECTOR IN CONTRACTION : Pmi
RE
04:34a10TH FMA SUPERVISORY CONFERENCE : “The Big Picture – relevent issues discussed controversially”. FMA Executive Director Ettl advises to be prepared for a “geopolitical recession”.
PU
04:34aSoutheast Asia's Digital Economy Set to Hit $100 Billion This Year -Report
DJ
04:31aBOJ's Funo stresses pre-emptive policy action, bolstering Oct easing chance
RE
04:30aAs protests rack Hong Kong, China watchdog has Cathay staff 'walking on eggshells'
RE
04:28aREFILE : Dollar weakens vs yen as U.S. economic worries, trade frictions intensify
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group