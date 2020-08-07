Corrected results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 22 July 2020

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 22 July 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 22 July 2020.

Auction No. 11 on 22 July 2020 / settlement on 24 July 2020

SERIES ISIN RECEIVED* ACCEPTED* PRICES ACCEPTED YIELD (PLN) AVERAGE (%) AVERAGE PS1024 PL0000111720 289.60 0.00 FPC0725 PL0000500286 462.83 367.83 992.97 1.40 WS0428 PL0000107611 244.00 126.00 1,117.18 1.16 DS1029 PL0000111498 287.00 87.00 1,134.82 1.20 FPC0630 PL0000500278 1,044.70 1,044.70 1,001.44 2.11

* Nominal value (PLN million)

The total settlement amount is PLN 1,656.82 million.