Corrected results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 22 July 2020

08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 22 July 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 22 July 2020.

Auction No. 11 on 22 July 2020 / settlement on 24 July 2020

SERIES

ISIN

RECEIVED*

ACCEPTED*

PRICES ACCEPTED

YIELD

(PLN)

AVERAGE (%)

AVERAGE

PS1024

PL0000111720

289.60

0.00

FPC0725

PL0000500286

462.83

367.83

992.97

1.40

WS0428

PL0000107611

244.00

126.00

1,117.18

1.16

DS1029

PL0000111498

287.00

87.00

1,134.82

1.20

FPC0630

PL0000500278

1,044.70

1,044.70

1,001.44

2.11

* Nominal value (PLN million)

The total settlement amount is PLN 1,656.82 million.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:04 UTC
