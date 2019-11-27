Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Correction: Bailey Nelson Announces Significant Black Friday Discounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:28am EST

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian eyewear brand Bailey Nelson is set for the biggest sales day of the year. Today, ahead of the holiday, they’re rolling out their Black Friday discount, offering highly coveted frames and lenses for as low as $80.00 CAD. The promotional offer will remain valid starting today, November 27th through December 2nd 2019, followed by an exclusive online-only offer on Cyber Monday.

Founded in Bondi Beach, Australia, Bailey Nelson entered the Canadian market in 2017 and have been making strides ever since. With 15 brick and mortar locations throughout Canada and more on the way, the fashion forward eyewear retailer have found great success in the Canadian market. 

“We’re really excited about the Black Friday shopping season for our customers. With such an amazing value, we’re making high-quality hand-crafted eyewear affordable and accessible to people across North America,” says Madison Norton, Director of Marketing at Bailey Nelson. “Whether you’re choosing your first pair of glasses, adding to a growing eyewear collection, or looking for great sunglasses for a winter getaway, we wanted to ensure there was something for everyone’s style and eyecare needs.”

Bailey Nelson will feature select frames for as low as $80.00 CAD. Among the discounted frames are some of their most popular styles;  

  1. The Aston in Black. This 1950s inspired shape is a classic and fan favourite. With modern proportions, this style is universally flattering. MRSP - $145.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD.
  2. The Barkley in Whiskey Champagne. An angular style inspired by the late 70’s/early 80’s. MSRP - $145.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD.  
  3. The Harley in Gold.  The titanium based frame combines style and superior quality. MSRP - $245.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD. 

Shoppers can find additional styles on sale during the week long promotion, ranging in discounts from 45-65% off. Cyber Monday promotions will begin on December 2nd. They also offer complete eye exams in-store with a team of friendly, qualified optometrists.

For more information on Bailey Nelson and to shop their Black Friday sale, visit www.baileynelson.com or any of their 15 locations across Canada.

-30-

About Bailey Nelson: 
Bailey Nelson is an Australian eyewear company with over 65 stores across 4 countries. Founded in 2012, Founders Nick Perry & Peter Winkle are on a mission to make eyecare a simpler, more fun experience for everyone. Designed in Sydney, only the highest quality materials are used to make their products. Bailey Nelson carries hundreds of optical and sunglass styles and offers on-site services like professional eye exams and eye-health checkups with their staff of friendly optometrists. Bailey Nelson is rapidly growing across Canada with 15 stores open across the country and more on the way.  Beautiful handcrafted eyeglasses and sunglasses are available at flat rates starting at $145. To learn more about Bailey Nelson, visit: www.baileynelson.com 

Media Contact: 
Jessica Van Wageningen
Talk Shop Media
604.202.6187

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Eland Oil & Gas Plc (updated disclosure)
PR
12:10pCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Clipper Logistics Plc
PR
12:10pTHE BEST HOVERBOARD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OF 2019 : GOTRAX Eco, Segway Mini Pro & Razor Hovertrax Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
12:09pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:08pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:08pBEFIMMO SA : Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 December 2019
PU
12:08pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Action filed for the recovery of the damage identified by the Romanian Court of Accounts' Decision no. 12/27 December 2016 – 27 November 2019
PU
12:08pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:07pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Recalls 210,000 Hammers Sold at Walmart
DJ
12:06pEXCLUSIVE : AB Inbev explores options for packaging ops - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group