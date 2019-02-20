Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Correction: Dicker Data NZ Exclusive Partnership with Lenovo DCG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:16pm EST

21/02/2019

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

CORRECTION: DICKER DATA NEW ZEALAND EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH LENOVO DCG

The Board of Directors of Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) would like to provide additional clarification regarding the announcement made on the morning of Wednesday, 20th February 2019 pertaining to the change in Lenovo's New Zealand distribution strategy. The new exclusive partnership with Dicker Data NZ is intended to come into effect 1st April 2019.

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

About Dicker Data Limited

Dicker Data Limited was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange on January 24, 2011. Since its listing, the company has achieved record trading results. The Company is Australia's largest and longest established Australian owned distributor of information technology products. Its vendors include Hewlett‐Packard, Cisco, Microsoft, Lenovo, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS and other major brands. The Company' s clients include over 5,000 value added resellers. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Dicker Data Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 23:15:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pMACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
07:18pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
GL
07:18pMSA SAFETY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : AirtelTigo, Samsung Partner In Smartphone Campaign
AQ
07:17pAYAWASO PROBE : Sam George's Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives
AQ
07:17pAYAWASO PROBE : 3 Places Were Under Surveillance
AQ
07:17pAYAWASO PROBE : 'There Were No Guns In My House'- Delali Brempong
AQ
07:16pPICK 'N PAY STORES : Local mushroom farmer named Pick n Pay's Small Supplier of the Year
AQ
07:16pPARAMOUNT : secures a contract for next-generation armoured vehicle
AQ
07:16pHONDA MOTOR : The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for Second Consecutive Year
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
4UBS GROU : UBS GROU : France Continues Attack On Very Meaning Of The Word ‘Swiss'
5NETEASE : NETEASE: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.