Correction: Dicker Data NZ Exclusive Partnership with Lenovo DCG

21/02/2019

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

CORRECTION: DICKER DATA NEW ZEALAND EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH LENOVO DCG

The Board of Directors of Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) would like to provide additional clarification regarding the announcement made on the morning of Wednesday, 20th February 2019 pertaining to the change in Lenovo's New Zealand distribution strategy. The new exclusive partnership with Dicker Data NZ is intended to come into effect 1st April 2019.

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

