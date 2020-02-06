Log in
Correction: Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

02/06/2020 | 09:43am EST
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Managers' Transactions Correction: Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S


Correction: In the attachment '2020-02-06-Skema dansk - Klaus Gamst' the amount of the transaction 'Aggregated volume' was incorrectly indicated by 30. The correct quantity is 300.

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Other Stakeholders

Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Kind regards,

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment

Attachments:
2020-02-06 Skema engelsk - Klaus Gamst.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:42:09 UTC
