Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Correction: Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:13am EDT
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Correction: Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 March 2020

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 6 March 2020 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments

Attachments:
Prepayments CK93 - Nykredit Realkredit - 09032020.pdf
eordindf - 09032020.xml

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aSERCO : signs AU$730m (£370m) contract extension to provide support services at Fiona Stanley Hospital
PU
04:54aAU OPTRONICS : Reports February 2020 Consolidated Revenue
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Kapitalforeningen Independent Invest – Anmodning om suspension
PU
04:54aJINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Ekstraordinære indfrielser (CK 93)
PU
04:54aDANA GAS : 75% of Dana Gas' production is natural gas at fixed prices
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
PU
04:54aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Positive profit alert
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Suspension, Investeringsforeningen Coop Opsparing
PU
04:54aYANZHOU COAL MINING : YANCOAL INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT CO., LIMITED US$500,000,000 Senior Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities Redemption Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
2Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
4World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
5World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group