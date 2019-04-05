Log in
Correction: Revenues for the first quarter of 2019

04/05/2019 | 02:57am EDT

Correction: Revenues for the first quarter of 2019

05.04.2019 08:45

Lier, 5 April 2019: Kid ASA today announces unaudited revenue figures for the first quarter of 2019 (previous year in brackets). For definition of like-for -like stores, please see latest quarterly report at http://investor.kid.no. · Q1 revenues increased by 8.4% (8.3%) to MNOK 298.0 (MNOK 274.9). Like-for -like sales increased by 5.1% (3.3%). Online sales increased by 22.6% (54.1%). · The number of shopping days in the quarter was 76 (75). · There was one store opening, seven stores were refurbished and two stores were closed. The total number of physical stores at the end of the quarter was 142 (139). Revenue figures for the second quarter of 2019 will be announced on 5 July 2019 at 07:30 (Oslo Time). ENQUIRIES Henrik Frisell, CFO, Kid, +47 480 48 800

Disclaimer

Kid ASA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:56:08 UTC
