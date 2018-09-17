Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Correction: Teq's Online Professional Development Earns the ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:42pm CEST

Huntington Station, New York, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction was made to the earlier release from 11:10AM ET where a quotation was inaccurately attributed to our Director of eLearning.

Teq, a leader in professional development (PD) for educators, has earned the ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness for its online professional development platform, Opd.

ISTE (The International Society for Technology in Education) (http://iste.org) is the premier nonprofit membership organization serving educators and education leaders. ISTE is committed to empowering connected learners in a connected world and serves more than 100,000 education stakeholders throughout the world.

The ISTE Seal of Alignment serves as an indicator to educators that a solution is shown to consciously, purposefully, and meaningfully support best practices for digital age teaching and learning. The ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness designates resources that promote critical technology skills, support the use of technology in appropriate ways, and contribute to the pedagogically robust use of technology.

“ISTE is an organization that educators look to for connecting with like-minded educators and edtech providers,” says Teq’s Chief Learning Officer, Robert-Wayne Harris. “We’re both excited and humbled to be recognized by ISTE for meeting their Standards of Readiness for Educators.”

Before awarding the ISTE Seal of Alignment, a panel of education and instructional experts carefully evaluates how a solution addresses specific elements described in each of the indicators of the ISTE Standards. According to the review team, solutions “undergo a rigorous review" and “are evaluated based on the extent to which they build the skills embodied in the standards indicators.”

Technology Integration Specialist Trish Hinchman at the West Islip School District says that, “The flexibility [of Opd] is a huge benefit…because not only can [teachers] take courses whenever they want, but they can choose whatever topics they want. It’s organized…and there’s a huge variety of courses… They’re not only specific to just the technology itself, but about how to use it in the classroom.”

Teq launched its online professional development in December of 2013. Since then, it has grown to over 500 courses on a range of topics that support technology integration. Thousands of courses are completed each month by educators looking to improve their 21st century classroom skills. Teq is a state-approved provider of professional development in Arkansas, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. You can explore the map at http://www.teq.com/state-approved/ to find out how each state recognizes Teq Online PD.

About Teq – Learning is at the heart of everything we do at Teq. With our unique blend of emerging educational technologies, STEM solutions, and dynamic professional development, we are committed to supporting and enriching the classroom environment. To learn more about Teq, visit www.teq.com.

2868549_300.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05pPAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05pTWIN DISC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05pCELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05pCOUNTY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : ICBK) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
10:05pCardiol Therapeutics Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus
NE
10:05pMORPHOSYS : and LEO Pharma Expand Strategic Alliance to Develop Peptide-derived Therapeutics
EQ
10:04pNational Association of Specialty Pharmacy to Host “Fight for Access” Fundraiser to Support Patient Access Programs
BU
10:04pDome9 Featured In CRN 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide
GL
10:03pHARTE HANKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:03pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE : CPT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.