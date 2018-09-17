Correction: Teq's Online Professional Development Earns the ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness

Huntington Station, New York, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction was made to the earlier release from 11:10AM ET where a quotation was inaccurately attributed to our Director of eLearning.

Teq, a leader in professional development (PD) for educators, has earned the ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness for its online professional development platform, Opd.



ISTE (The International Society for Technology in Education) (http://iste.org) is the premier nonprofit membership organization serving educators and education leaders. ISTE is committed to empowering connected learners in a connected world and serves more than 100,000 education stakeholders throughout the world.

The ISTE Seal of Alignment serves as an indicator to educators that a solution is shown to consciously, purposefully, and meaningfully support best practices for digital age teaching and learning. The ISTE Seal of Alignment in Readiness designates resources that promote critical technology skills, support the use of technology in appropriate ways, and contribute to the pedagogically robust use of technology.

“ISTE is an organization that educators look to for connecting with like-minded educators and edtech providers,” says Teq’s Chief Learning Officer, Robert-Wayne Harris. “We’re both excited and humbled to be recognized by ISTE for meeting their Standards of Readiness for Educators.”

Before awarding the ISTE Seal of Alignment, a panel of education and instructional experts carefully evaluates how a solution addresses specific elements described in each of the indicators of the ISTE Standards. According to the review team, solutions “undergo a rigorous review" and “are evaluated based on the extent to which they build the skills embodied in the standards indicators.”

Technology Integration Specialist Trish Hinchman at the West Islip School District says that, “The flexibility [of Opd] is a huge benefit…because not only can [teachers] take courses whenever they want, but they can choose whatever topics they want. It’s organized…and there’s a huge variety of courses… They’re not only specific to just the technology itself, but about how to use it in the classroom.”

Teq launched its online professional development in December of 2013. Since then, it has grown to over 500 courses on a range of topics that support technology integration. Thousands of courses are completed each month by educators looking to improve their 21st century classroom skills. Teq is a state-approved provider of professional development in Arkansas, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. You can explore the map at http://www.teq.com/state-approved/ to find out how each state recognizes Teq Online PD.